NH90 Eyes Route To Retention In Australia

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanberra’s plans to procure U.S.-supplied Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopters to replace its troubled NH90s appear to represent another blow for Franco-Australian defense industry...

AFP

Japan, Australia sign defence treaty with eyes on China

Japan and Australia on Thursday signed a "landmark" treaty to strengthen defence ties, saying the accord would contribute to regional stability, as China expands its military and economic clout. While Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not mention Beijing directly in a statement released ahead of the signing, the agreement is seen as another step by the regional allies to signal their concern over China's military expansion. Ahead of Thursday's online summit with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Morrison called the agreement "a statement of two nations' commitment to work together in meeting the shared strategic security challenges we face and to contribute to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific". "This landmark treaty will... for the first time provide a clear framework for enhanced inter-operability and cooperation between our two forces," Morrison said.
POLITICS
Aviation Week

French Supply Chain Consolidation Accelerates To Build Resilience

A long-awaited consolidation in the French supply chain gathered momentum as 2021 drew to a close. The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the fragility of a number of small and midsize enterprises. OEMs and France’s aerospace lobbying association, GIFAS, had long called for mergers and acquisitions to... French Supply Chain...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Japan Planning 2023 Wooden Satellite Mission

SINGAPORE—Japan’s Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry Co. are planning a 2023 mission to launch what they claim to be the first orbiting wooden satellite. The mission is expected to provide more details of how materials like wood will behave in space, while lessening its environmental impact... Subscription Required.
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Europe’s Space Industry Unites On Microlaunchers

The skepticism expressed a few years ago by Europe’s established space industry players about micro- and minilaunchers is all in the past. The French space agency’s invitation for would-be operators of such vehicles to launch from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, secures their place as... Europe’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Scramjet Vehicle Test Inserts Brazil Into Hypersonic Race

A successful checkout flight of a locally made supersonic combustion ramjet (scramjet) in December has thrust Brazil on a path to demonstrating the technology for a future space launch system. The 14-X Hypersonic Propulsion (PropHiper) Project is one of the Brazilian Air Force’s key efforts to... Scramjet Vehicle Test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Opinion: How the Aerospace Industry Can Weather 2022’s Turbulence

Aerospace companies are planning for another turbulent year. New COVID-19 variants are driving continued uncertainty among aerospace executives about the state of travel. But rather than just wait for the industry to bounce back, aircraft manufacturing and aftermarket leaders can focus on a number... Opinion: How the Aerospace Industry Can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

AAM Fundraising Turns To Electric Convential, Short Takeoff Aircraft

After playing out through most of 2020 and 2021 for the electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing industry, the process of assembling memoranda of understanding, letters of intent and other expressions of interest to bolster fundraising drives is underway in other parts of the evolving advanced air... AAM Fundraising Turns To Electric Convential, Short...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Spain’s Interior, Defense Ministries Order H135 Helicopters

Spain’s defense and interior ministries have jointly ordered 36 Airbus H135 twin-engine light helicopters as part of a stimulus package for Spanish industry. The order, announced by Airbus on Dec. 23, follows the Spanish government’s November approval to fund the purchase. It forms part of Madrid’s... Subscription...
WORLD
Aviation Week

Indian Trunk Route Curtailed By State Restrictions

New travel restrictions introduced by the Indian state of West Bengal will dramatically cut airline capacity on one of the busiest domestic routes in the country. The West Bengal government has ordered that flights to the state from Mumbai and Delhi are now only allowed on three days of the week...
WORLD
Aviation Week

Telecom And Aviation Industries Declare 5G Ceasefire

The U.S. aviation and telecommunications industries at least temporarily have deescalated their clash over an issue that threatens to further disrupt airline operations during the COVID-19 pandemic—the potential of new 5G wireless networks interfering with aircraft electronics. Following crisis-like... Telecom And Aviation Industries Declare 5G Ceasefire is part of...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Man upgraded to first class on flight due to being ‘too big for plane’

An exceptionally tall man was forced to change planes after being deemed “too big” to fit the aircraft he was booked onto - although he did get an upgrade on his second flight.Beau Brown, who is 7ft 1in, had booked a seat in an exit row on a domestic flight from North Carolina to Georgia to ensure extra leg room.However, on boarding he still found it impossible to fit on the small domestic flight.The airline, which has not been named, was forced to book Mr Brown onto a different flight later that day - but bumped him up to first...
LIFESTYLE
theaviationgeekclub.com

The first US Navy ships damaged by air attack since the end of World War II were bombed by two North Vietnamese MiG-17 Pilots (trained by a Cuban Air Force military advisor)

The possibility of an enemy aerial attack on US Navy ships off the coast of North Vietnam became a reality on Apr. 19, 1972. US Navy ships operating off the coast of North Vietnam became actively engaged in the air war as combat operations heated up in the spring of 1972.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

