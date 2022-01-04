ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France’s Le Maire sees no risk of Omicron paralysing the economy

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said although the surge of...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

France now has over 200,000 new coronavirus cases on average per day

PARIS (Reuters) – France reported 261,481 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Thursday, less than the record of more than 332,000 on Wednesday, but the seven-day moving average of new cases rose well above 200,000 for the first time since the start of the epidemic. (Reporting by GV De Clercq;...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

France’s Le Drian: Putin trying to bypass EU by talking solely to the U.S

PARIS (Reuters) – Russia is trying to bypass the European Union by holding talks directly with the United States over Ukraine, where Moscow has moved nearly 100,000 troops close to its border with its neighbour, France’s foreign minister said on Friday. “(Russian President) Vladimir Putin want to bypass...
POLITICS
Fortune

France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Le Maire
wibqam.com

German leaders to agree new restrictions to stem Omicron variant

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet regional leaders on Friday to agree new measures to tackle the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, including tighter restrictions on restaurants and bars. Among steps being considered is a requirement for people with only two coronavirus shots to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Macron maintains rude remarks about France's unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday maintained on Friday his rude remarks about the country's minority of vaccine refusers, saying he cannot accept them infringing on others’ freedom. The 44-year-old outspoken president, who is expected to seek re-election later this year, made headlines earlier this week by using the word “emmerder” — rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug. He was talking about his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs. His vulgar language dominated news broadcasts and provoked angry reactions from his political rivals.Speaking in a news conference in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Paris#Covid#Reuters#French#Rtl
International Business Times

Omicron: Mild Or Severe Impact On Economy?

After limping its way back from the Covid pandemic last year, the global economic recovery has been rattled by the Omicron variant's rapid rise. The travel industry has been thrown into disarray again, workers have been forced to isolate at home and governments are facing a stark choice between imposing restrictions or letting the economy be.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wibqam.com

Indian economic growth not be impacted much by Omicron: official

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Omicron wave of coronavirus is unlikely to have much impact on India’s economic growth, not more than of 5-10 basis points, a senior government official said on Thursday. “India is much better prepared to cope with new wave of coronavirus,” Anurag Jain, secretary...
ECONOMY
AFP

France gives initial nod to vaccine pass after Macron furore

France's lower house of parliament on Thursday passed in a first reading a bill further tightening  Covid measures, after three days of tense debates fuelled by President Emmanuel Macron's warning that he wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated. The bill would require a full course of vaccination against Covid-19 to enjoy basic parts of life including inter-city train travel, attending cultural events or eating out. A recent test or proof of recovery would no longer be valid. The legislation was expected to pass relatively smoothly through parliament with support from the right-wing opposition. But it was initially blocked this week when deputies managed to defeat the government on a procedural vote.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Shrill protests in France as Macron targets unvaccinated

French President Emmanuel Macron has provoked outcries in parliament and protests from election rivals by using a vulgarity to describe his strategy for pressuring vaccine refusers to get coronavirus jabs.Macron used the French word “emmerder,” rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug, in an interview published by French newspaper Le Parisien on Tuesday night. The president made the explosive remark as lawmakers are heatedly debating new measures that would allow only the vaccinated to enjoy leisure activities such as eating out. “The unvaccinated, I really want to bug them. And so we...
PROTESTS
AFP

Macron sparks backlash after warning France's unvaccinated

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday faced anger from opponents and chaos in parliament after warning French people not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 that they would be squeezed out of key aspects of life. Macron, who has not yet formally declared his candidacy for re-election in April, came under fire from challengers already in the race, accusing him of overstepping the line with his remarks. The uproar prompted a new delay to legislation aimed at tightening France's Covid rules at a time when the country is facing record daily infection rates fuelled by the Omicron strain of the virus. "As for the non-vaccinated, I really want to piss them off," he told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview, using the French verb "emmerder".
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Shares in COVID-19 vaccine developer Valneva extend fall

PARIS (Reuters) – Shares in biotech company Valneva fell again on Wednesday, declining for the seventh day in a row due to a growing belief amongst investors that the COVID-19 Omicron variant might lessen the need for mass vaccination. At 0945 GMT, Valneva shares were down 3% at 17.10...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Boston Globe

Omicron strains France’s social contract on COVID

PARIS — The deal was simple: Get vaccinated and get your normal life back. In a country with high levels of misgivings about COVID-19 vaccines and citizens quick to challenge authority, the deal was an unexpected success. It turned France into one of Europe’s most vaccinated countries, quashed street protests by government critics, and boosted President Emmanuel Macron’s reelection bid as a semblance of normal life returned. Even die-hard skeptics became believers — for a while, at least.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy