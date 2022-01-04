ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, NY

Kevin D. Goodemote

Observer
 5 days ago

DAYTON, N.Y. –Kevin D. Goodemote, 65, of Dayton, N.Y., passed...

www.observertoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gowanda, NY
City
Dayton, NY
Gowanda, NY
Obituaries
CBS News

Novak Djokovic had COVID-19 last month, court documents show

Novak Djokovic's lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered — grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country's strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Mentley Funeral Home Inc
The Associated Press

Chen wins 6th straight US figure skating championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nathan Chen had landed some of the most difficult jumps in figure skating, soaring through the air with a dizzying array of quads and flawlessly stringing together incredible combinations that left the crowd wanting more. Figures that he would faceplant on a simple step sequence.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy