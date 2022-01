(Stanton) -- The Stanton girls passed an early-season test on Tuesday night with a 57-40 non-conference win over Audubon. "It was a great battle," said Stanton Coach Dave Snyder. "They're a very good team to have on our schedule. They presented some issues for us that we weren't sure how to deal with coming in. I'm just glad it worked out in the end."

STANTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO