(Avoca) The AHSTW girls meet Stanton Thursday night. We’ll have the game on KSOM with pregame coverage at around 6:45. The Lady Vikes are 4-5 on the year. Head coach Jill Vanderhoof weighs in on the matchup with Stanton. “There were a couple of girls last year that were really good at reading the ball and got a lot of steals on us. We have been working on taking care of the ball so that’s going to be big for us to make sure we aren’t letting them get easy buckets on turnovers.” She says, “They’ve got a couple of girls that will really go into the paint and average a couple of more points than we do. I think they like to run a lot and speed up the game, so if we can slow them down I think we’ll be able to keep their points per game lower than what they are used to.”

STANTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO