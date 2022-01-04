France’s Le Maire sees no risk of Omicron paralysing the economy

Berlin’s European Film Market is going online-only for the second year in a row, amid concerns over the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The move, which the EFM confirmed Friday, had been expected after Sundance this week moved its festival online and most major U.S. and U.K. companies canceled their Berlin flights.
The Berlin Film Festival, however, is still hoping to hold an in-person event next month, from Feb. 10-20, should COVID regulations allow it.
COVID case numbers have been rising steadily in Germany, driven by omicron, though they have yet to spike dramatically as they have elsewhere in...
