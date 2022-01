When Adrian Peterson signed with the Seahawks last month, he said what inspires him this far into his career is the opportunity to lead and impact others. “Just coming out and being a leader. Bringing the extra energy to the facility. Allowing guys to see how I work. Also, on the field as well. That’s kind of what we’re judged off of,” the 36-year-old Peterson said before his first practice with Seattle Dec. 2.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO