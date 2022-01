"It's a bad time for a tropical vacation." 20th Century / Disney+ have debuted the full-length official trailer for an animated sequel titled The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, arriving in January. We posted the first teaser just a few months ago. The first Ice Age opened in 2002, then they made four mediocre sequels, most recently Ice Age: Collision Course in 2016. Blue Sky Studios shut down after Disney bought Fox and the pandemic finished them off for good. But they're still keeping the franchise going. Get ready for another wacky prehistoric comedy! The fearless one-eyed weasel Buck teams up with mischievous possum brothers Crash & Eddie as they head off to Buck's home – The Dinosaur World. Simon Pegg is back as the voice of Buck, joined by Vincent Tong as Crash, Aaron Harris as Eddie, & Utkarsh Ambudkar as Orson. This looks barely good enough for direct-to-TV, rehashing these characters when they should just leave them be.

