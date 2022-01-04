ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who can apply for the pilot basic income program for $500 a month?

ATLANTA — Atlanta will be instituting a pilot basic income program, the mayor's office announced on Thursday, that will provide 300 residents with $500 a month over a year.

In a release, the city said it would be available to people who are at least 18 years old and live below 200% of the federal poverty line (which currently is $53,000 for a household of four, about $44,000 for a house of three, about $35,000 for a household of two and about $26,000 for a single individual.)

The initial group of participants in the program - being called the Income Mobility Program for Atlanta Community Transformation, or I.M.P.A.C.T. - will be selected at random, the city said. It is being administered in partnership with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afisd_0dcAaH6h00
Headway/Unsplash

Who will be eligible?

Participants will be Atlanta residents whose income is up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Line. This means screening, eligible participants could include an individual who earns up to $25,760, a family of four with an annual income of $53,000, and other categories. The selected families or individuals would receive $500 a month to augment their income for a year.

  • 275 residents will be selected for the program (receiving $500 p/m for 12-months).
  • 132 residents will be selected for the focus group (participation in surveys).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: This sounds expensive. How will you pay for it?

A: There are a number of ways; from a sovereign wealth fund in which citizens benefit from shared national resources like Alaska’s program to bringing tax rates on the wealthiest and corporations to their 20th-century historical averages, and ensuring that capital gains are taxed at or above income from work. For city pilots, funding can be philanthropic, public dollars, or a mix of both.

Q: Won’t giving people free money just stop them from working?

A: That’s a harmful stereotype around this concept and other social safety net programs, but the facts show that simply isn’t the case. Research on several cash transfer initiatives over decades has shown that there is no negative effect on the labor market, and in fact, recent research shows recipients found more work. Additional data out of Alaska, where they’ve had a guaranteed income in the form of the PFD for nearly 40 years, shows that cash did not stop people from working. And most proposals for a guaranteed income are rather modest – would you quit your job for $6,000 a year?

Q: Why not just invest in things you know will be used correctly, like education and healthcare?

A: We have a lot of research that shows us that recipients of cash transfer programs overwhelmingly use the money on their basic needs – housing, utilities, food, unexpected medical costs, or other financial emergencies.

This also brings up the reality that a lot of social safety net programs are becoming increasingly paternalistic, with work requirements and cumbersome hoops to jump through – the pandemic has shown us we should not be putting up barriers to desperately-needed aid. We have a disappointing history in our country of believing that poor people can’t be trusted to make their own financial choices, which goes against the ideals of freedom and dignity that our country is founded upon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExxFA_0dcAaH6h00
rupixen.com/Unsplash

Q. How are participants selected and by whom?

A: Approximately 275 participants will be chosen at random by ABT and the Center of Guaranteed Income Research at the University of Pennsylvania to receive the $500 per month for 12 months. Additionally, roughly 130 applicants will be randomly selected to participate in the research component of the program only called a Focus Group (no monthly cash deposit).

Kindly share more details below and discuss together.

Comments / 13

Lovella Wood
3d ago

This is RIDICULOUS, here they go again encouraging people not to work. At 18 you need to have a JOB, these types of programs encourage laziness!!! Normally, it’s generations after generations that continue to get help, when does this cycle stop?? Take that money and create educational programs, help with child care for the WORKING families that are trying. Atlanta needs to concentrate on CRIME PREVENTION programs, the Atlanta Urban League is the same Organization that squandered the money that the government gave for RENTAL ASSISTANCE, and they failed miserably!! Did you or your neighbor get help from the millions of dollars the government gave Atlanta, and they lost most of the money because they didn’t use it to help people!!! A lot of people love to WORK to take care of their families, and are not dead beats sitting around waiting for a handout especially 18 years olds, UNBELIEVABLE!!! Atlanta is concentrating on this program, how about concentrating on BLACK ON BLACK CRIME, everyda

Reply
19
Cynthia O
2d ago

There has already been a " pilot" program to test this theory; it was the unemployment supplement during the Covid lock down. It didn't work! Our economy and small businesses are still suffering because of it! Give people a hand up, not a hand out!

Reply(2)
11
 

