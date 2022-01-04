ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giving food and hope in 2022

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season, give the gift of food. And health. And hope. As 2021 ends,...

www.recordargusnews.com

News19 WLTX

Columbia church gives out nearly 50,000 pounds of food

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Columbia area church gave out thousands of pounds of food on Sunday. Forward City Church gave out 50,000 pounds of food to families in need from 1 to 3 p.m. Church leaders said the goal is to show the love of Jesus through giving especially after a tough pandemic year.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLUC

Marquette Food Co-op gives update on ‘Round up Register’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op has almost reached its goal for their Round up Register fundraiser. How it works is shoppers can round up their total to the nearest dollar at the register and so far the co-op has raised nearly 4,500 dollars of their 5,000 dollar goal.
MARQUETTE, MI
#Local Food#Nutrition#Economy#Charity
hopeprescott.com

Hope Evening Lions Set Food Distribution

The Hope Evening Lions will have their next food distribution on January 8th @ 9AM. This will be at their food pantry at 3301 East 3rd, what many know as the old police headquarters. Distribution will continue while supplies last.
HOPE, AR
Cape Gazette

Convergence Communities gives $2,500 to Milton food pantry

The Milton Community Food Pantry recently received a donation of $2,500 from Convergence Communities. The funds will be used to purchase fruits, vegetables, meats, and canned and dry goods to be distributed to those in need in the Milton area. “This is a wonderful surprise,” said Donna Murawski, president of...
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WMBB

Local teen giving back to homeless with food

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teenager is doing her part to feed the homeless. 18-year-old Caitlin Holmes has built a mini-food pantry as part of a senior project for her girl scout group. The pantry is similar to mini-libraries. It’s located at the corner of Beach Drive and Luverne Avenue by the Panama […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
ABC 15 News

Salvation Army volunteers give more than food and gifts

PHOENIX — Whenever some spare change or an extra dollar gets dropped into a Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell – those donations get put to good use. On Christmas day at the Salvation Army, a jazz band was setting the ambiance for guests and volunteers, toys were ready to be given to kids and thousands of hot meals were being prepared to be given out or delivered.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bonner County Daily Bee

Hope Elementary food drive raises over 1,500 pounds

HOPE — Hope Elementary recently delivered over 1,500 pounds of food to the Clark Fork Food Bank. Each year, the school has an annual classroom competition and every classroom tallies total donations per capita. The winners of this year's food drive competition was Jennifer Majors' homeroom composed of fourth, fifth and sixth graders.
HOPE, ID
Kingsport Times-News

Season of Giving: Of One Accord distributes 1,100 food boxes

The rain didn’t dampen the spirits of volunteers who turned out to help load food boxes for Hawkins County families during Of One Accord’s 34th Christmas distribution events on Dec. 18. With locations in the Church Hill Shopping Center and The Shepherd’s Center in Rogersville, Of One Accord...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Homes Giving Hope to open independent living home

A Rockford nonprofit providing faith-based, independent living for adults with mild intellectual and developmental disabilities soon will open its second home and its first for young men. Homes Giving Hope’s newest addition, a recently acquired four-bedroom home in Rockford, will provide housing to three young men upon the completion of...
ROCKFORD, MI
Republic

Steven Roberts: Give the gift of food — and hope

AS the new year begins, a lot of folks are thinking about their charitable contributions, and there is no better place for your donated dollars than your local food bank or other nutrition programs. The need is acute, as the damaging effects of the pandemic continue to ripple through the...
CHARITIES
kvrr.com

ND AFL-CIO gives $4,700 to Great Plains Food Bank

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota AFL-CIO gives $4,700 to the Great Plains Food Bank. The organization is a federation of peace garden state unions working to build power for all workers. The donation will put 13,100 meals on the table according to Great Plains. The non-profit’s CEO...
FARGO, ND
WEHT/WTVW

Landon’s Hope gives during the holidays

SEBREE, Ky (WEHT) – On December 22, the Webster County Board of Education posted on their Facebook page about a toy drive happening in the county. Landon’s Hope had over 35,000 toys to give away for Christmas on Wednesday, and the toys were to go to families in need. Landon’s Hope is a thrift store […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY

