Giving food and hope in 2022

Fayetteville native and celebrity barber Vic Blends was back in his hometown, teaming up with local groups for his annual Christmas give-back to the community, which an estimated 1,500 people attended.
326 holiday meal boxes were distributed to those in need during Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) holiday drive-thru distribution on Friday, December 17th, 2021. More than just an event, FARSB delivered hope to families and those in need for the upcoming holidays. Hundreds of cars lined up at...
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A Columbia area church gave out thousands of pounds of food on Sunday. Forward City Church gave out 50,000 pounds of food to families in need from 1 to 3 p.m. Church leaders said the goal is to show the love of Jesus through giving especially after a tough pandemic year.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Food Co-op has almost reached its goal for their Round up Register fundraiser. How it works is shoppers can round up their total to the nearest dollar at the register and so far the co-op has raised nearly 4,500 dollars of their 5,000 dollar goal.
The owner of a Three Village staple is on the verge of closing the doors of her business permanently. Audrey Hebert-DiNiro said she plans to close Hamlet Pet Food & Supply Co. in the new year, even though she hasn’t determined a date yet. The pet food store opened...
The Hope Evening Lions will have their next food distribution on January 8th @ 9AM. This will be at their food pantry at 3301 East 3rd, what many know as the old police headquarters. Distribution will continue while supplies last.
BOISE, Idaho — McU Sports and Mix106 teamed up with Boise Rescue Mission Ministries (BRMM) to host their annual #buy1get1give1 sock drive. They delivered over 2000 pairs of socks Thursday morning to BRMM to help local men, women, and children experiencing homelessness.
The Milton Community Food Pantry recently received a donation of $2,500 from Convergence Communities. The funds will be used to purchase fruits, vegetables, meats, and canned and dry goods to be distributed to those in need in the Milton area. “This is a wonderful surprise,” said Donna Murawski, president of...
When the holidays end and the doldrums of winter set in, families across Metro Atlanta return to work and school. We rush home at the end of the day and enjoy newly received gifts as we wait for spring to arrive. But for many in the Metro area, the challenges faced before the holidays are simply revisited and magnified after the generous giving in December has ended.
The family of Kevin and Starr Griffin experienced the joy of Christmas giving first-hand on Friday. They were among the dozens of volunteers who delivered 700 Tribune-Star Christmas Baskets — and an additional 100 baskets provided by B&B Foods — to individuals in need on Friday, Christmas Eve.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teenager is doing her part to feed the homeless. 18-year-old Caitlin Holmes has built a mini-food pantry as part of a senior project for her girl scout group. The pantry is similar to mini-libraries. It’s located at the corner of Beach Drive and Luverne Avenue by the Panama […]
PHOENIX — Whenever some spare change or an extra dollar gets dropped into a Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell – those donations get put to good use. On Christmas day at the Salvation Army, a jazz band was setting the ambiance for guests and volunteers, toys were ready to be given to kids and thousands of hot meals were being prepared to be given out or delivered.
HOPE — Hope Elementary recently delivered over 1,500 pounds of food to the Clark Fork Food Bank. Each year, the school has an annual classroom competition and every classroom tallies total donations per capita. The winners of this year's food drive competition was Jennifer Majors' homeroom composed of fourth, fifth and sixth graders.
The rain didn’t dampen the spirits of volunteers who turned out to help load food boxes for Hawkins County families during Of One Accord’s 34th Christmas distribution events on Dec. 18. With locations in the Church Hill Shopping Center and The Shepherd’s Center in Rogersville, Of One Accord...
A Rockford nonprofit providing faith-based, independent living for adults with mild intellectual and developmental disabilities soon will open its second home and its first for young men. Homes Giving Hope’s newest addition, a recently acquired four-bedroom home in Rockford, will provide housing to three young men upon the completion of...
AS the new year begins, a lot of folks are thinking about their charitable contributions, and there is no better place for your donated dollars than your local food bank or other nutrition programs. The need is acute, as the damaging effects of the pandemic continue to ripple through the...
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota AFL-CIO gives $4,700 to the Great Plains Food Bank. The organization is a federation of peace garden state unions working to build power for all workers. The donation will put 13,100 meals on the table according to Great Plains. The non-profit’s CEO...
SEBREE, Ky (WEHT) – On December 22, the Webster County Board of Education posted on their Facebook page about a toy drive happening in the county. Landon’s Hope had over 35,000 toys to give away for Christmas on Wednesday, and the toys were to go to families in need. Landon’s Hope is a thrift store […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Forty years ago, six people and 27 sandwiches brought a bit of love to those in need. Today, The Shepherd’s Table Soup Kitchen continues to carry the community in Raleigh. For the past twelve years, they’ve been located in the basement of the Church...
