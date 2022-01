SAN DIEGO — The video above is from UC San Diego's announcement to go remote on Jan 3, 2022. San Diego State President, Adela de la Torre sent a letter to the SDSU community Wednesday announcing that "as a proactive measure in response to this public health modeling, during the first two weeks of the spring semester, Jan. 19 through Friday, Feb. 4, instruction will be virtual with some minor exceptions. Our normal in-person course schedule will resume as planned on Monday, Feb. 7.

