ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

THE WORLD ALMANAC DATA BANK

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 3 days ago

Today is the fourth day of 2022 and the 15th day of winter....

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

The Myth of January 6 | Opinion

Rather than attempt a correction, a myth has been fabricated—a day of infamy that has to be magnified in importance by twisting and contorting facts into a gun pointed at the heads of millions of Americans.
U.S. POLITICS
weareiowa.com

"Iowa: A Place to Grow" on today's Iowa Almanac

Professor Jeff Stein explains the origin of "Iowa: A Place to Grow" on today's January 6th edition of The Iowa Almanac. Learn the meaning of the slogan, what the logo represents and hear from Governor Robert Ray on the topic. You can visit www.IowaAlmanac.com for more daily facts of things that happened on each day of the year that have significance to the state of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The smoking gun that Liz Cheney is looking for on Trump comes into view

For weeks, Rep. Liz Cheney has hinted that the House select committee examining Jan. 6 might urge the Justice Department to consider prosecuting Donald Trump. The grounds for this criminal referral might be that Trump obstructed the “official proceeding” in which Congress counts presidential electors. Opinions to start...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Bank#World Almanac#Republicans#U S Congress#World Almanac Data Bank#House#Senate
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
foodcontessa.com

$1,400 an Additional Stimulus Check Is Now Available and Will Be Deposited Into Your Account at Any Moment.

The United States has a $1,400 stimulus check on hand to help the new year get off to a good start. You’ll Receive Another Stimulus Payment at Any Time. There will be an additional stimulus payment for American citizens in 2022. A fourth stimulus check will be available at the start of the new year. People who have been affected by COVID-19 and other economic circumstances will get $1400 as part of President Joe Biden’s new American Rescue Plan.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
chronicle99.com

How To Receive A $1,400 Stimulus Check in 2022: Check All Details Here

2022 has begun. Over the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the American economy and taken millions of lives. Indeed, the United States of America has experienced, perhaps, the greatest economic retraction it has had in history. Inflation is soaring, the cost-of-living adjustment of around 5.9%.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Trump Lashes Out at Biden After Jan. 6 Speech

Former President Donald Trump released a blistering statement Thursday to mark the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol in response to President Joe Biden’s morning address, calling his successor’s remarks “political theater” and an attempt to distract from how Biden has “failed.”. [. Read:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democrats planned secret ‘contingency election’ because they predicted Trump would try to steal 2020, new book reveals

House Democrats began planning for Donald Trump to attempt to steal the election as early as May 2020, and set up an organisation to elect as many Democrats as possible to stave off such a scenario, a new book by Maryland Rep Jamie Raskin reveals.Mr Raskin, a Democrat who was the lead impeachment manager during the 2021 impeachment of the former president after he incited the Capitol riot on 6 January, writes about this in his new book Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and Trials of American Democracy, published on 4 January. An advance copy of the book, which chronicles the insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

A top Homeland Security official is warning of an assassination threat against Joe Biden linked to the Jan. 6 attack.

One message "references 6 January as an appropriate day to conduct assassinations against named Democratic political figures." POTUS threat: A top official at the Department of Homeland Security is warning law enforcement about threatening social media posts —including one calling for the assassination of President Joe Biden. The message:...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy