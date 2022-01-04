ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron upends return to U.S. schools and workplaces

By The Associated Press
recordargusnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break Monday or switched back...

Schools forced to close as Covid causes shortage of teachers

Several schools in England have been forced to tell pupils to stay at home once again due to a wave of staff absences from Covid.Education leaders had warned that teacher shortages caused by the spread of the Omicron variant will cause disruption and could lead to widespread closures in the weeks ahead.Outwood Academy in Middlesbrough has announced the secondary school will be closed to pupils in year nine and ten this week due to “significant staff absences”.Steve Chalke – founder of the Oasis Community Learning trust of academies across England – said one of the trust’s primary schools in Birmingham...
EDUCATION
bridgemi.com

Fewer masks, more illness, mass confusion as Michigan schools face omicron

Confusion and frustration are mounting in Michigan schools, as districts scramble to keep classrooms open amidst the most contagious COVID-19 variant since the pandemic began. Schools are navigating ever-shifting quarantine policies, face-mask mandates that have expired in some places while being implemented elsewhere, all while struggling to hang onto teachers and bus drivers able to stay healthy.
MICHIGAN STATE
delawarepublic.org

Schools forced into remote learning because of COVID related absences

A surge in COVID-19 across the state is forcing some school districts to go virtual. But the closures are because of staffing, not the spread of COVID in schools. New Castle County Vo-Tech, Christina and Capital school districts have turned to virtual learning this week citing operational issues. And Milford School District planned to have its high school go virtual Monday and Tuesday before snow closed schools completely.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Newsday

Students can return to school safely, says U.S. secretary of education

WASHINGTON — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday that "our default should be in-person learning for all students across the country," as schools prepare to reopen this week amid a COVID-19 surge. Cardona, appearing on CBS’ "Face the Nation" and "Fox News Sunday," sought to assure parents and...
EDUCATION
American Banker

Amex postpones return to U.S. offices as omicron variant spreads

American Express postponed its return to U.S. offices amid a surge in COVID-19 cases linked to the highly contagious omicron variant. The New York-based credit card giant will give employees two weeks’ notice before it starts bringing a larger number of staffers back to its offices. The firm had previously said it intended to start bringing back employees beginning Jan. 24.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KKTV

District 11 shares Return to Learn Plan, not requiring masks or vaccinations when returning back

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The rising cases with the Omicron variant is continuing to be a concern as students and staff return back to school this week. 11 News reached out to all of the schools in the district for their Return to Learn plans. So far, District 11 has spoken with us about their plans to let families, students and staff make their own safety decisions when returning back.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

