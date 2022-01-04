Omicron upends return to U.S. schools and workplaces

Several schools in England have been forced to tell pupils to stay at home once again due to a wave of staff absences from Covid.Education leaders had warned that teacher shortages caused by the spread of the Omicron variant will cause disruption and could lead to widespread closures in the weeks ahead.Outwood Academy in Middlesbrough has announced the secondary school will be closed to pupils in year nine and ten this week due to “significant staff absences”.Steve Chalke – founder of the Oasis Community Learning trust of academies across England – said one of the trust’s primary schools in Birmingham...

