Economy

Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek

By The Associated Press
recordargusnews.com
 3 days ago

A winter storm that hit the mid-Atlantic on Monday combined with pandemic-caused shortages...

www.recordargusnews.com

CBS Philly

Snow Causing Flight Delays, Cancellations At Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The snow is causing flight cancellations and delays at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday. Steady widespread snow is expected to fall in the Philadelphia region, including 3-6 inches in some parts. Weather is causing delays and cancellations to and from #PHLAirport. Check with your airline for the latest flight updates. Departing guests and those picking up passengers are also reminded to allow for extra travel time to the airport due to current road conditions. pic.twitter.com/B95ir8w2YY — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 7, 2022 As of roughly 7 a.m., Philadelphia International Airport has canceled 94 flights and eight delays. Philadelphia International Airport is asking those scheduled to depart on Friday to check the latest flight updates with your airline. People picking up passengers are also asked to leave early to allow extra travel time due to the current road conditions.  Live flight stats are available on the PHL Flight Aware page.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Chicago

Thousands Of Flights Cancelled Over Christmas Weekend; Cancellations And Delays Continue Monday As Employees Call In Sick Due To Omicron

CHICAGO (CBS) — With no way home and thousands of flights canceled from coast to coast over the holiday weekend, many travelers were still stuck at airports as airline employees are calling in sick because of Omicron. According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 16,000 flights were delayed worldwide on Sunday, including more than 7,000 within, into, or out of the U.S. More than 3,200 flights were cancelled, including more than 1,500 within, into, or out of the United States. That comes on the heels of nearly 1,700 flights cancelled on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day combined. Problems continued Monday morning, with more...
CHICAGO, IL
The Denver Gazette

Massive Denver flight delays, cancellations continue amid COVID staffing shortages

Flights in and out of Denver International Airport continued to be canceled or delayed Monday, hampered by reported staffing shortages tied to COVID-19. As of 2 p.m. Monday, 448 flights were delayed and 92 flights were canceled at the airport, according to Flight Aware. On Sunday, 804 flights were delayed and 125 were canceled at DIA as a nationwide surge in omicron cases continued to disrupt travel during the busy holiday weekend.
DENVER, CO
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Denver

Almost 300 Flights Canceled At Denver International Airport Wednesday

(CBS4) — According to FlightAware, almost 300 flights were canceled At Denver International Airport Wednesday. Of those flights, both SkyWest and Southwest had 100 flights canceled each. Among all active flights, 202 were considered to be delayed. DIA had the most delays and cancellations for flights to major destinations compared to all airports nationwide Wednesday afternoon. FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory For Metro Denver Through Thursday Morning We have been reporting on travel issues nationwide. Some experts say it will get worse. See the MiseryMap for a live visualization of flight delays.
DENVER, CO
TMZ.com

Organizer of Canadian Party Flight Says Passengers Are Still Stranded

The organizer of the Canadian party flight says passengers are still stranded in Mexico, and he understands why millions -- including PM Justin Trudeau -- are pissed off. James Awad, the founder of 111 Private Club -- who put the trip together -- says everyone was tested for COVID prior to getting on the flight, and the only travelers on that plane were from his group ... he chartered an entire Sunwing Airline plane solely for the event.
WORLD
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

