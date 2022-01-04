Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The snow is causing flight cancellations and delays at Philadelphia International Airport on Friday. Steady widespread snow is expected to fall in the Philadelphia region, including 3-6 inches in some parts. Weather is causing delays and cancellations to and from #PHLAirport. Check with your airline for the latest flight updates. Departing guests and those picking up passengers are also reminded to allow for extra travel time to the airport due to current road conditions. pic.twitter.com/B95ir8w2YY — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 7, 2022 As of roughly 7 a.m., Philadelphia International Airport has canceled 94 flights and eight delays. Philadelphia International Airport is asking those scheduled to depart on Friday to check the latest flight updates with your airline. People picking up passengers are also asked to leave early to allow extra travel time due to the current road conditions. Live flight stats are available on the PHL Flight Aware page.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO