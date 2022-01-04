ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

CLASS MEETINGS

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 3 days ago

RHS Class of 1970 lunch Wednesday The Reynolds High School Class of 1970...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
algonaradio.com

WBM Schools Looking to Add Classes, Space to Meet Growing Enrollment

–The West Bend-Mallard School Board discussed some changes needed for the upcoming school year during their meeting this week. Superintendent Amanda Schmidt tells KLGA News they have set up a facilities committee to discuss their needs for added space at the West Bend building. The space needs come from some...
WEST BEND, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy