DID YOU KNOW?

According to the BBC, Jan. 4, 2000, the first pair of British...

Related
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know About “The Toys That Built America”

Toys are something that lots of people buy without giving a second thought, but the truth is that toys have a much more serious role than many people realize. In fact, toys have played a very important part in American history and that is something The History Channel hopes to explore in the new series The Toys That Built America. The show, which debuted in November of 2021, will highlight some of the most well-known toys to ever be sold in the United States. Even if you thought you were pretty knowledgeable in the toy department, there are probably still some things you could learn from this show. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about The Toys That Built America.
ENTERTAINMENT
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
Elvis Presley
Edmund Hillary
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
BBC

April Ashley: Model, actress and trans trailblazer dies aged 86

Actress, model and activist April Ashley has been hailed as a "trans trailblazer" following her death at the age of 86. Ashley became only the second Briton to undergo male-to-female gender reassignment surgery, in 1960. She was later photographed for British Vogue and appeared opposite Joan Collins in the film...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' Star Sally Ann Howes Dies at 91

Sally Ann Howes, the British actress and singer fondly remembered internationally for her performance in the 1968 musical-fantasy "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," died December 19 at 91. No cause was specified. Born July 20, 1930, in London, into a show-biz family that included her variety star father Bobby Howes and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
Q 105.7

Robert Plant Recalls Early Rolling Stones Show as ‘Eye-Opener’

Robert Plant said the experience of seeing the Rolling Stones on their first package tour was an “eye-opener.”. Years before he found success with Led Zeppelin, Plant was taken to see Mick Jagger’s band in the English West Midlands city of Wolverhampton when they were on the road with Little Richard and Bo Diddley.
MUSIC
BBC

US actress Joan Copeland dies aged 99

US actress Joan Copeland, who starred on Broadway and in TV shows like Law and Order, has died at the age of 99. Her son Eric told The Hollywood Reporter that she died in her sleep in her New York apartment. Copeland was the sister of playwright Arthur Miller and...
CELEBRITIES
Nintendo Insider

Did You Know Gaming? Covers Pokémon Facts You Never Knew

Did You Know Gaming? has once again covered the facts, secrets and Easter eggs surrounding the Pokémon series. That has seen the YouTube channel talk about secrets uncovered from translating Game Freak developer Akihito Tomisawa’s book “Game Freak: The Creative Group Rewriting The Rules in the World of Play.”
VIDEO GAMES
davenportlibrary.com

Did You Know It Was a Book First? The Witcher series by Andrzej Sapkowski

I expected a much darker, gritter fantasy than this actually turned out to be. This first book, The Last Wish, acts as a series of short vignettes as highly-trained and lightly superpowered Geralt goes on his adventures fighting monsters for money, and in fact most of these vignettes read as retellings of classic fairy tales. I identified, among others, one like Snow White and one like Beauty and the Beast, both of which seem to echo the source material with wry humor and a good dose of feminist reality check. Along the way, interspersed chapters start to hint at a larger story to come, linked to Geralt’s history with sorceress Yennefer – who’s finally introduced in the book’s final story revealing how Geralt and Yennefer first met. Important themes include what makes a monster, lesser vs. greater evils, and the losses in lifestyle and belonging that happen as society changes. While obviously standing apart from the rest of society, Geralt is very human and sympathetic, and his good friend Dandelion adds even more lightness and humor.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Alfred Hitchcock, Vivien Leigh, Roald Dahl Among Those Whose Lives Are Revealed in U.K. 1921 Census

Director Alfred Hitchcock age 21. “Rebecca” star Laurence Olivier at 14. “Gone With The Wind” icon Vivien Leigh at 7. Author Roald Dahl age 4 years and nine months. The 1921 census, which was released by the U.K.’s National Archives department on Thursday, provides a snapshot into the lives of some of Britain’s best known names long before they became famous. In all, 38 million people were required to fill out the survey just over a hundred years ago, with each citizen individually listed by name. According to his census entry, in 1921 Alfred Hitchcock was still living at home in Southwark,...
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Emma Broyles

If you did not watch Miss America crowned just before Christmas in 2021, you might not know much about Emma Broyles, the nation’s newest Miss America. She’s the young woman who is wearing the tiara, who worked hard to make it happen, and who is so proud of our nation and what it means to be an American. She’s a young woman who is dedicated to making a difference, and she will do just that. Her life is one worth learning more about, and we cannot wait to tell you what we know about her already.
CELEBRITIES

