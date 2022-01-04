Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have their SEC nemesis and the Heisman Trophy winner in the way of their pursuit for a national title. While Smart’s defense was one of the most dominant in college football history this season, Bryce Young and the Alabama Crimson Tide found ways to exploit Georgia and had no issue racking up points in the 41-24 victory in early December.
UGA beat writer Seth Emerson joined Dukes & Bell to talk about the National Championship game on Monday between UGA and Alabama. Emerson talked about if he feels Kirby Smart coaches tight against Nick Saban and Alabama.
Alabama is in another national championship game under Nick Saban, and some in the media believe that this could be the best coaching he has done in his career. Paul Finebaum does not necessarily agree with that assessment. With the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game coming up on...
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has now, officially, been with the program for over 15 years. A decade and a half is a lot longer that most coaches’ tenures at other programs. However, Saban has earned it. Not only has he become one of the most elite coaches...
Only in college football is the rematch considered an anomaly, a specimen to be poked and prodded, worthy of lab coats and latex gloves. The play of emotions, the strategy of play, everything is different from the norm. As Alabama and Georgia prepare to play the College Football Playoff National...
There has been a lot of talk about how Nick Saban took a somewhat gentler approach with this year’s Alabama team. By Saban’s own admission, he has somewhat adapted his style and focused on building up his players this year as opposed to the more critical style of years past.
Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team was forced to deal with another tragic situation after third-year defensive end Montez Sweat's brother was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon. According to the Henrico County Police Division's Twitter feed, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the...
A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been quite the quote machine ever since he bailed on Notre Dame and hopped a plane down to the bayou. Between his awkward 7am message to the Notre Dame players, the bizarre (fake) Southern accent that appeared when he landed in Baton Rouge, and his weird dancing to Garth Brooks when they secured top QB recruit Walker Howard, the internet has been roasting Coach Kelly left and right.
When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s Twitter activity shows that he is interested in recent transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams. Oklahoma has already lost Spencer Rattler to the transfer portal, and they may be on the verge of losing another. Caleb Williams, who took over for Rattler as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal, but did not rule out a return to Oklahoma. There are going to be a ton of programs interested in the true freshman and five-star recruit.
Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
