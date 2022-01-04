ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theranos: Jury Finds Fmr. CEO Elizabeth Holmes Guilty Of Conspiracy, Fraud Charges

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA jury found former Theranos CEO Elizabeth...

How Much Did Elizabeth Holmes Make From Theranos Scheme?

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose net worth plummeted from $4.5 billion to zero according to a Forbes report in 2016, on Monday was found guilty by a federal jury in San Jose, Calif., on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Theranos' investors.
Juror from Elizabeth Holmes trial says it was tough to convict the former Theranos CEO because she was 'so likable, with such a positive dream'

A juror from Elizabeth Holmes' trial told ABC News the jury "respected Elizabeth's belief in her technology." Juror No. 6 said the Theranos founder came across as "likable," which made convicting her difficult. Holmes was convicted on four fraud-related charges and acquitted on four others, with the jury deadlocked on...
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes: Inside her weird lifestyle

The trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes put on display several false claims made by the one-time Silicon Valley darling during her time leading the tech startup, and it also brought forth some bizarre details about her lifestyle. Her most obvious quirk when she emerged in the spotlight after dropping...
Elizabeth Holmes
Elizabeth Holmes found guilty; Trump family fights NY AG subpoenas

In California, a jury found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four of 11 counts. In New York, former President Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are taking legal action to try to stop subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN with her analysis of both cases.
Will Elizabeth Holmes Face Stiff Sentence, or Will Judge Go Easy On Her Because of Baby?

The cautionary tale of Elizabeth Holmes is sure to reverberate around Silicon Valley for at least a few months — until founders go back to spewing the bullshit they can often be heard spewing to any investor who'll listen. But the specter of the Theranos collapse could linger on both with the upcoming trial of alleged co-conspirator Sunny Bulwani, and with Holmes's sentencing, which could come in mid-2022.
Elizabeth Holmes saga still has some loose ends to resolve

A jury has ended the suspense surrounding the fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes by finding her guilty on four of the 11 charges facing her, but some issues in the legal drama remain unresolved. Here's a look at some of the most pressing questions.PRISON BOUNDThe general consensus is that Holmes almost certainly will be sent to prison, although it's difficult to predict for how long. Technically, she could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for each of the four felony convictions, but experts doubt that will happen. Former federal prosecutor Neama...
EXCLUSIVE: Juror speaks out after convicting Elizabeth Holmes

By the end of day three of deliberations in the Elizabeth Holmes trial, the jury had already decided to find the fallen Theranos founder guilty of defrauding investors who had poured millions of dollars into the Silicon Valley blood-testing startup, according to one juror who spoke with ABC News in an exclusive interview.
Elizabeth Holmes Will Likely Land in Cushy, Fenceless Prison (1)

Elizabeth Holmes , once hailed as the youngest female self-made billionaire and an emblem of Silicon Valley entrepreneurship, will probably spend the next few years in a cushy minimum-security prison camp with access to activities like crafting or tennis, and no perimeter fence. The 37-year-old Stanford University dropout was found.
Elizabeth Holmes Could Have Fled The Sinking Ship Of Theranos, But Instead “She Believed In This Technology,” Her Lawyers Argued

Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team portrayed failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur as a confident leader who, even as her doomed startup Theranos crashed and burned, stuck with her belief in the now-discredited blood-testing technology as they turned the fraud case over to jurors on Friday. “At the first sign of trouble...
