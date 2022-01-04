ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UPDATE 2-Philippines' stock exchange suspends trading due to technical glitch

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Technical glitch yet to be resolved

* Philippine shares pressured by surge in COVID-19 cases (Adds comments from NASDAQ)

MANILA, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday suspended trading because of a technical glitch at the start of the session.

The stock exchange operator said in an advisory that 43 of 125 brokerage firms registered with it could not connect to the bourse's trading system. (bit.ly/3pSPZIi)

Under the bourse operator’s rules, it can halt trading if a third of brokerage firms cannot access the system.

The Philippines’ broader index fell 1.4% on Monday, marking the bourse’s worst opening since 2016, weighed down by rising COVID-19 infections that has prompted the government to tighten curbs.

There were technical problems in establishing connection between the NASDAQ trading engine and the Flextrade front-end system, the PSE said, adding that it is working with relevant parties to identify the cause of the glitch. It did not give a timeline when the issue will be resolved.

“We are working diligently together with PSE to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” NASDAQ said in an e-mailed response for comment. All other NASDAQ systems and markets were operating normally, it added.

“We don’t know when the glitch will be fixed since we’re all in the same boat here, just waiting for more updates,” Corenne Agravio, senior equity analyst at Regina Capital Development Corp in Manila, told Reuters.

“There could be a knee-jerk negative reaction as investors rush to unload shares amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, but that won’t be a reflection of the bourse’s technical issues.”

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Hedge Fund Manager Warns Bitcoin Can Be Bought at Cheaper Prices, Says BTC ‘for Speculators’

Jeffrey Gundlach, billionaire and founder of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, is issuing a warning to investors about Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Gundlach says even though he was bullish on Bitcoin in the past, he’s now more cautious and believes BTC is now for speculators, and it can be purchased later at a discounted price.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 2.56% to $332.46 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.13% to 15,080.86 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $51.87 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE drops for first time this year as Fed minutes spark sell-off

Traders in Europe gave back some of the gains they made in the first two days of 2022 on Thursday after an update from the US central bank left them worried that it might reduce its Covid support sooner than expected.Markets across the continent fell over the day while in the US indexes were also subdued.European traders were reacting to minutes from the Federal Reserve in which the central bankers said that they might be forced to hike interest rates and start to unwind asset purchases.The minutes, from a meeting held in mid-December, showed that officials are worried about price...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exchange Operator#Manila#Flextrade#Pse
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 0.02% to $2,754.95 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $264.38 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) slid 0.79% to $313.88 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. This was the stock's sixth consecutive day of losses. Microsoft Corp. closed $35.79 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rallied 2.01% to $48.13 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,696.05 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.47% to 36,236.47. Bank of America Corp. closed $0.56 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Last Update At 07 Jan 2022 00:30GMT. Consolidation with downside bias. 1.3633 - 50% proj. of 1.3431-1.3599 FM 1.3549. 1.3599 - Wed's 7-week high. 1.3431 - This week's low (Mon). GBP/USD - 1.3534. Although cable met active selling ahead of Asian open on Thur FM 1.3559 (AUS) n tumbled to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Glitch
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the tech sell-off is a good time to load up on FAANG stocks

Famed investor Mark Mobius has said the steep equity market sell-off is a good time to load up on profitable technology stocks such as the so-called FAANG companies. Mobius told CNBC Wednesday: "Those [companies] that have been hit as a result of the overall decline in tech stocks, that are making money, that have a good return on capital that are growing… these are great buys right now."
STOCKS
Reuters

Industrials, domestic buying lift Sri Lankan shares to record high

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, hitting a record peak in the session and notching their best week in nearly a year, aided by a surge in industrial stocks and sustained buying from domestic investors. * The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) closed 0.85% higher at...
STOCKS
Reuters

Brazilian brokerage XP to buy Credit Suisse-backed Banco Modal

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian brokerage XP Inc (XP.O) said on Friday it would buy a stake of up to a 100% in investment platform Banco Modal S.A. (MODL11.SA), which is backed by Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), valuing it at $528.5 million in an all-share deal. The proposed deal amount offers...
WORLD
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Eurozone inflation at record high

Jan 7 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EZ INFLATION AT RECORD HIGH (1210 GMT) Euro zone inflation hit another record high, up 5% in December, a sign that the economy...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Investors shun U.S. Treasuries, stockpile cash - BOFA

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors have stormed out of U.S. Treasuries and pumped money into cash and bank loans since the start of the year as global markets have braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show stats showed on Friday. "Rates shock in 2022 to follow inflation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China to launch market-making on STAR Market

SHANGHAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it will pilot market-making on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market in a bid to deepen reforms and improve liquidity. Qualified brokerages can apply to act as market-makers on STAR, in a pilot scheme that will be steadily expanded, the China...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Moderna’s boosted valuation has Tesla-like spin

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Moderna (MRNA.O) may have produced one of the world’s biggest medical products in creating an effective vaccine for Covid-19, but it has also landed itself with a problem a bit like the one facing $1.2 trillion electric-vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA.O). Moderna’s market capitalization has rocketed, but only a fraction of its current worth reflects the value of products it actually makes today. The rest is made up of faith in markets yet to exist.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

267K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy