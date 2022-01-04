High-Risk High-Rise Preview

The number of worldwide dementia cases is set to triple within the next three decades, according to new research.The Global Burden of Disease study estimates that a total of 153 million people across the globe will be living with the condition by 2050 - up from 57 million in 2019.Published in The Lancet, the research says that population growth and an increase in people living longer will be primarily responsible for this trend.It also examined four risk factors associated with dementia - smoking, obesity, high blood sugar, and low education - to assess how they will drive the prevalence of...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO