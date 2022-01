When, an hour before kick-off against Brighton & Hove Albion the team sheet dropped, more than a few Evertonians would have been confused as to how manager Rafa Benitez intended to set his side up. Not many had anticipated a continuation of the 3-4-3 that had been employed against Chelsea 17 days ago. Then, fielding as many defenders as possible in a squad devastated by coronavirus and injury and going up against the defending European champions on their home turf had seemed the pragmatic approach. The Toffees had soaked up pressure and ridden their luck, but emerged with a valued point, unlikely as it had seemed beforehand.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO