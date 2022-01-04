ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Newcastle denied swoop for Lille’s Sven Botman

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gG97_0dcAXTPi00

What the papers say

Newcastle have suffered a setback after having a bid for Lille defender Sven Botman knocked back, according to the Telegraph. A fee of £30million had reportedly been discussed to secure the Magpies a statement signing. Botman is said to be interested in the move, but Lille are determined to keep the 21-year-old Dutchman. The same paper reports Newcastle are also chasing Burnley defender James Tarkowski.

The Daily Mail writes Christian Eriksen could move to the Premier League, though it is not reported which clubs are interested in the midfielder. The Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 and was released from Inter Milan last month due to regulations against playing with internal defibrillators in Serie A. Clubs in Denmark and Holland are also said to be interested in the 29-year-old, who previously played for Tottenham and Ajax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izOFG_0dcAXTPi00
Erling Haaland is still fancied a chance to leave Borussia Dortmund (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

The battle for Erling Haaland continues, with the Mirror writing Barcelona are confident in their ability to land the 21-year-old Norway international after signing Ferran Torres. Striker Haaland’s release clause at Borussia Dortmund is a reported £70m.

The Express reports Kieran Trippier is close to making St James’ Park his new home. The paper reports Newcastle have managed to break through in talks with Atletico Madrid, with the clubs set to agree a £25m fee for the 31-year-old England defender.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Oliver Skipp: Manchester United are said to be looking at the 21-year-old Tottenham man as a possible signing to bolster their midfield, according to the Daily Star.

Antonio Rudiger: Real Madrid, Paris St Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all opened talks with the Chelsea player over a pre-contract agreement, Sky Sports reports.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England defender Kieran Trippier completes move to Newcastle

England defender Kieran Trippier is ready to throw himself into the battle for Premier League survival after completing his eye-catching move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle. The 31-year-old full-back finally became the first signing under the club’s Saudi-backed owners on Friday morning, two days after arriving on Tyneside for a medical.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal make player-plus-cash offer for Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku update

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.Liverpool are said to be plotting a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Sven Botman
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Kieran Trippier
Person
Ferran Torres
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Lille#Real Madrid#Paris St Germain#Newcastle#Magpies#Burnley#The Daily Mail#The Premier League#Serie A Clubs#Ajax#Mirror#Borussia Dortmund#Express#Manchester United#The Daily Star#Bayern Munich#Juventus#Sky Sports
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Arsenal make bid for Fiorentina’s Vlahovic?

Having secured their first signing of the January window in agreeing a £12m (and rising) fee for Atlético Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, Newcastle hope to further bolster their hopes of avoiding relegation by bringing an injury-prone Welsh midfielder to Tyneside from Turin. Speculation abounds that Aaron “Rambo” Ramsey could swap the black and white stripes of Juventus for those of the slightly less decorated English club, although reports he has turned down an approach from Burnley because he wants to sit in the physio room of a more high-profile club suggest Newcastle’s owners will have to dig deep in a bid to turn his head. Ramsey has also been linked with a return to Arsenal and could share a taxi from Luton airport to their nearby St Albans training ground with his Juve teammates Dejan Kulusevski and Arthur Melo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Divock Origi Targeted by Newcastle and Lazio

No matter the usual chatter, Liverpool aren’t expected to be big players in the January transfer market. Despite that, a deal or two is always possible, and a departure or two would seem more likely if one does transpire. On that front, we face a flurry of stories today...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Liverpool to sign Porto’s Luis Díaz for £60m?

Jürgen Klopp is hoping to fill the sizeable gap in his Liverpool frontline by signing the nifty Porto forward Luis Díaz. With Sadio Mané and Mo Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations, the 24-year-old is seen as just the right kind of pesky menace to help Diogo Jota and Divock Origi in attack as Liverpool try to keep sight of Manchester City’s coattails through January in the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Eddie Howe hopes Kieran Trippier signing will attract other names to Newcastle

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is hoping Kieran Trippier will pave the way for further key January signings after insisting he has not joined the club for the money. The 31-year-old England defender became the first arrival of the club’s new Saudi-funded recruitment drive when he signed a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12million plus add-ons, on Friday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Covid-19 still having an impact on Newcastle squad ahead of Cambridge cup clash

Newcastle will head into Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against League One Cambridge with Covid-19 still having an impact on their squad. The Magpies’ Premier League fixtures against Everton and Southampton were postponed because of an outbreak within the camp and while he did not identify the players involved – defender Ciaran Clark and midfielders Joe Willock and Matt Ritchie were missing from the squad for the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on December 27 – head coach Eddie Howe has admitted there will be absences once again this weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Aston Villa loan Coutinho, Newcastle sign Trippier, Arsenal’s striker decision

Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals from the Premier League and across Europe as the January transfer window gathers pace. Newcastle are beginning to show their new financial might with the club now focused on signing a centre-back after confirming the signing of Kieran Tripper. Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are both targets while the Magpies are also on the hunt for a striker with Callum Wilson out injured. Elsewhere, Brighton have made their first move by signing Kacper Kozlowski, while Everton have completed deals for full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson ahead of Lucas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Paul Barry, the Cambridge fan turned owner whose mum still watches at 85

Paul Barry has spent much of the past two years striving to help preserve the two industries which have not merely shaped but enlightened and enriched his life. Recent, pandemic-stricken months have been challenging for the majority owner of assorted US-based travel companies and League One Cambridge United, yet 2022 has opened on a doubly optimistic note.
SPORTS
CityXtra

"They Are the Only Club Who Could Guarantee It!" - Former Manchester United Forward Backs Star Striker for Man City Switch in Pursuit of Silverware

Harry Kane's desire to join Pep Guardiola's side in the summer after yet another disappointing, trophy-less campaign in north London has been well-documented since the 28-year-old's failed attempts to engineer a move to the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City were hunting for a suitable man to fill the void left up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Saul Niguez after ‘huge step forward’ in Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel has signalled “a huge step forward” for loan signing Saul Niguez in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Tottenham.Chelsea were forced into a last-minute formation switch after Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19.Saul stepped up for just his seventh Chelsea start since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in September, operating in a more familiar central midfield role in a 4-3-3 system.And boss Tuchel was left to heap praise on the 27-year-old for finally finding his Stamford Bridge rhythm after almost four months of struggle.“He has digested his experiences here in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy