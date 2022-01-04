ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Dear Fiona: Will I ever be happy?

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AaHE4_0dcAWnnT00

The problem…

“I’ve been unhappy for so long, that I think I’ve forgotten how to be happy. I have a serious lung condition that means I need to do physiotherapy on myself every day. I’ve been pretty much isolated for the past two years because of it too, as I’m told contracting Covid would be really serious for me.

“Because of all the medication I’m on, I’m fat, I’m unattractive, and I find it hard to mix and talk with people. I’ve tried dieting – in fact I’m always on a diet, but this makes me miserable too.

“I have a part-time job working from home, but the pay is rubbish – because I take so long in the mornings, I can’t get a full-time job so this one is all I can find. That means I can’t afford to do any of the things that might cheer me up. Although I’ve tried to find other jobs, once they find out how limited I am because of my condition, these never get further than the interview.

“I’m 25 now and can’t ever see anyone wanting to be with me, although I have had two boyfriends. The first ended when I was 20 and the second – who I was with for nearly two years – finished just before Christmas, when I found out that he had been seeing someone. I can’t blame him – it can’t be much fun hanging around with someone like me – even when he was able to! Other people manage to be happy, why can’t I?”

Fiona says…

“Your self-esteem has hit rock bottom and it’s clear you are very depressed. Like many people, the pandemic has taken a huge toll on your mental as well as your physical health, and as long as it continues to dominate our lives, it is going to be hard for people to feel upbeat.

“You can start to change your mindset though. You can stop seeing yourself as fat, unattractive and boring! Ok, your relationship with your boyfriend didn’t work out, but the fact you were together must mean he saw something in you – so others might too. Meeting potential partners whilst this the pandemic is going on might be difficult though, so perhaps for the moment you could concentrate on meeting people virtually?

“Social media has lots of groups for all kinds of purposes and places. You could find one that’s local to you – and you might feel safe enough to meet people outside for a coffee, perhaps. You might have one for people with the same lung condition as you – and you could arrange virtual meet-ups using one of the various phone apps. You might even find a support group that helps you to manage your diet, if you feel you need to do that.

“While you think of yourself negatively, that’s the image you’re likely to present to others – who will, inevitably, be affected by it. Worry less about your appearance and concentrate more on being friendly and generous with people, and I think things really could improve for you. When I say generous, I don’t mean with money though – I mean with your time, with your support, and your smile.

“Even small changes to the way you relate to people can have a positive impact on your life. Yes, I know it’s hard – changing the way you think and feel is never easy, but it can be done. Just take small steps, one at a time, and you will get there. When the weather improves you could perhaps go out for a short walk each day – just getting some sunshine could help your mood. You’ve already taken the first step by acknowledging your problems and writing to me – now take the next step.”

If you have a problem you need help with, email Fiona by writing to [email protected] for advice. All letters are treated in complete confidence and, to protect this privacy, Fiona is unable to pass on your messages to other readers. Fiona regrets that she cannot enter into personal correspondence.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 2

Related
Telegraph

The Alzheimer’s warning signs that families can spot at Christmas

It was Christmas 2019 when Susan Wicks’s relatives first noticed something was up with her partner Brian Britton. He had always loved music and socialising, and was the kind of man who would think nothing of getting up with the band in a bar and joining in the singing. He was, recalls Wicks, “a very friendly person.”
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Voices: How you address a Christmas card can cause great offence to women

As another Christmas card drops through the letterbox, I should feel joy and warmth that family and friends are thinking of me at this time of year. Instead, as the latest festive greeting lands on my mat, I feel irritated. Looking at the envelope it is addressed to my husband and I using our titles – Mr and Mrs – along with my husband’s first name and our surname. It infuriates me.I know I should be grateful that someone has taken the trouble to send me a card, but all I want to do is chuck it in the bin...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Baby Names We Hope to Never Hear Again After 2021

Let’s face it: 2021 hasn’t exactly been a banner year for anyone on the whole planet. But if you had one of these names, you might have had an even worse year than a lot of others. While some of the baby names on the infamous list may be pretty obvious (bye-bye, Delta), there are a few you might be considering for your own child. We’re going to suggest you don’t. Read on for our picks for — sorry — possibly the worst baby names of 2021: Delta: Sorry, Kristen Bell (who gave her daughter this name): Delta may be forever associated...
RELATIONSHIPS
Grazia

‘I Spent Four Years Saving Up So I Could Afford To Leave My Husband’

Claire*, 37, is a self-employed consultant from Leeds. After her husband told her she ‘could never afford to leave him’, she secretly saved up £10,000 for a new life. ‘I’d just come out of a two-year relationship with one boyfriend, Mark, which ended due to his heavy drinking. I craved emotional comfort, and I found it in John, his friend. He was the polar opposite of Mark – very stable, caring and financially secure, whereas Mark was in debt. I was feeling vulnerable and John seemed the kind of man who’d take care of me.
RELATIONSHIPS
newschain

Why your 40s are genuinely the best decade of your life

Milestone birthdays are a big deal. Probably because we hang a lot of baggage on them, like things we want to achieve by that age. For some reason, there’s something about a number that ends in a zero which feels more important and powerful. When you’re ten, it’s double...
BIGGIE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
110K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy