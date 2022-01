As the Omicron variant disrupts awards season and closes Broadway, the 2022 Sundance Film Festival is lowering capacity and requiring boosters. But should they? I get lowering theatrical capacity out of an abundance of caution but with all the disruptions, is it even a good idea to hold a physical film festival? Look at the studio presence that was going to be held at all of the awards galas getting cancelled. the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed their Governors Awards ceremony set for January 15. If the studios aren’t comfortable sending talent to these galas, are they going to be comfortable sending talent and whatnot to a film festival? This is something I keep going over and over in my head during the past few days. If numbers continue getting worse, it will be in the best interest of the festival to pivot entirely to virtual.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO