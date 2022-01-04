German retail sales real +0.6% m/m

Problems faced by the travel, leisure and hospitality businesses across the UK deepened last month, according to a respected monthly survey.Growth in the service sector slowed to its lowest point since February, as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 surged through the country in December.The UK beat its previous record for reported daily coronavirus cases during the month and many people stayed at home in the run-up to Christmas, a vital period for the hospitality industry.Pubs and restaurants that would normally be hosting family meals, office Christmas parties and get-togethers instead faced a raft of cancellations.The closely watched IHS Markit CIPS...
