Retail

German retail sales real +0.6% m/m

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics office reported the following retail sales data on Tuesday (basis = 2015) (DERSL=ECI):

Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk

Reuters

Reuters

