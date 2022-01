New whitepaper explores exponential growth in streaming video adoption and increasing consumption of OTT video services. Research from Parks Associates‘ new whitepaper, Reaching Today’s Video Audiences: Platform Diversity and ROI, reports that nearly 70% of US broadband households own at least one streaming video product that is connected to the internet. The whitepaper, developed in partnership with Bitmovin, the Emmy Award-winning world leader in digital video technology, examines the increasing variety of device platforms consumers use both in and outside the home to view video content. It also discusses the potential tradeoffs, complexities, and ROI challenges presented when attempting to deploy broad platform support.

