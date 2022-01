If you’ve been following a tutorial only to receive the message “gpedit.msc not found”, it’s because there is no group policy editor on your Windows version. Microsoft instead reserved it for “Pro” variants of its OS. Today, though, we’re going to show you how to install and open the Group Policy editor on Windows 11 Home, Windows 10 Home, and other editions. Well – at least a third-party version of it.

SOFTWARE ・ 15 DAYS AGO