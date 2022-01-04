ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Park Doo-ho, "We will Make 2022 Year of Growth and Leap Forward"

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / (Gyeongbuk = International News) Park Doo-ho, executive director of LAREDO Resources Corp, a registered company of the OTC Market in the United States, stated on January 3rd, that 2022 will be the 'year of growth leap.'. On July 15,...

Zuddl raises USD 13.35 Mn in Series A led by Alpha Wave Incubation and Qualcomm Ventures

Boston [US]/Bengaluru [India], January 7 (ANI/PR Newswire):Born in the pandemic, Zuddl was founded by"Zuddl's growth can be attributed to enterprises' need for greater customizability and control for their virtual and hybrid events. Most of our customers are global companies with remote teams, who have complex use cases that we help solve easily, all the while being on-brand," said Bharath Varma, CEO and Co-founder of Zuddl. "Attendee engagement is a critical pillar of any event - in-person or virtual. With Zuddl, we are leveraging our experience of running in-person events and using technology to solve engagement and event ROI. While the world slowly returns to normalcy, Zuddl helps enterprises abstract the complexity from virtual and hybrid events and focus on their core."The virtual events market space is expected to grow at aboutZuddl's differentiation stems from its ability to deliver a high level of event customization, and powerful attendee engagement. Event organizers are enabled to customize every detail of their event quickly, and by themselves. Zuddl solves for attendee engagement by using technology to power interest-driven networking and implement gamification based on user actions.
Air taxi market size expected to be 1,700 trillion won in 2040

Seoul [South Korea], January 7 (ANI/Global Economic): As the Korean government has started to construct UAM (Urban Air Mobility) infrastructure, the development of 'air taxi,' which are expected to grow to 1,700 trillion in 2040, is accelerating. The UAM is considered one of the next-generation mobility technologies as it can...
JustWravel wins the Best Enterprise Award - Travel and Tourism, 2021

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MSME India Business Awards recognised JustWravel Pvt. Ltd. as the best travel and tourism organisation in India. While accepting the award, Shubhangi Pandey, the co-founder and Vice President, gives credit for the award to theA Noida based organization founded in 2015, JustWravel has gained recognition in the past by Startup India, as well as the esteemed travel organization Trip advisor when it was granted the Traveler's choice award in 2020. Along with 4.8 stellar rating on Google reviews,The company takes pride in being a strong community of more than 30,000 travelers and has organized more than 3000 trips PAN India includingWhile on a journey, the experienced and informed trip leads encourage the travelers to try out the local cuisine as well as explore the handicrafts market. This helps because the travelers get to sample home made ingredients as well support authentic craftsmen which helps the local economy to grow.
China's Hisense makes powerful brand statement at CES 2022

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Unlike some other large tech companies and manufacturers who opted to give CES 2022 a miss in-person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer, Hisense, showed up firing on all cylinders. "CES is a very important high-profile world...
‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
$1,400 an Additional Stimulus Check Is Now Available and Will Be Deposited Into Your Account at Any Moment.

The United States has a $1,400 stimulus check on hand to help the new year get off to a good start. You’ll Receive Another Stimulus Payment at Any Time. There will be an additional stimulus payment for American citizens in 2022. A fourth stimulus check will be available at the start of the new year. People who have been affected by COVID-19 and other economic circumstances will get $1400 as part of President Joe Biden’s new American Rescue Plan.
Norwegian and Royal Caribbean Cancel Further Cruise Sailings

Even with zero infections onboard, cruise lines are falling foul of strict protocols. They simply can't win. Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday canceled sailings amid rising fears of Omicron-related coronavirus infections that have dampened the nascent recovery of the pandemic-ravaged cruise industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd called...
U.S. hybrid electric car sales hit record highs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Pure electric cars are making all the headlines, but their gasoline-electric hybrid rivals quietly achieved record sales in the United States last year, industry data showed. While the likes of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and Ford Motor Co (F.N) pushed for electric vehicle sales, Asian...
