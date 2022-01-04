ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Suns keep shining without full roster, prep for Pelicans

milwaukeesun.com
 3 days ago

The Phoenix Suns have been short-handed because of NBA health and safety protocol, but that hasn't kept them from competing for the league's best record. Head coach Monty Williams, starters Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder and backups JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader all were sidelined by COVID-19 protocol as the Suns...

www.milwaukeesun.com

NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Suns 123, Pelicans 110

Behind its All-Star backcourt, Phoenix rode some of the NBA’s best late-game execution to a run to the 2021 NBA Finals, the Suns’ first trip to the title round in 28 years. On Tuesday, New Orleans got an up-close look at some of what makes the Suns a bona fide threat to get back there in 2022.
NBA
texasguardian.com

Devin Booker (33) helps Suns overcome Pelicans

Devin Booker scored 33 points and Chris Paul had a double-double as the short-handed Phoenix Suns defeated the host New Orleans Pelicans 123-110 on Tuesday night. Paul had 11 points and 15 assists, Mikal Bridges scored 23, Cameron Johnson added 18, Bismack Biyombo had 16 and Jalen Smith had 12.
NBA
NBA

Behind the Numbers: Suns at Pelicans (1/4/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at the Smoothie King Center between Phoenix and New Orleans (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, 100.3 FM):. 16.5, 6.0, 2.0, 2.0: New Orleans rookie Herbert Jones’ averages over the past four games in scoring, rebounding, blocks and steals, respectively. The Alabama product has taken his performance to another level since Christmas, reaching double digits in point production for four consecutive games, the first time he’s done that in 2021-22. Jones also has an active streak of 15 games in which he’s blocked a shot, setting a New Orleans franchise record among rookies. Although Utah prevailed 115-104 over New Orleans last night, the Jazz starting backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley had high praise for Jones, with Mitchell saying, “Herb Jones I think is going to be in this league for a long time. You’ve got to give him his props. He’s made it tough for me every night we played them. He doesn’t talk much or say much, but goes out there and competes. He comes to work and does his thing.” Mitchell tallied 29 points Monday, but had a 6/21 shooting night vs. New Orleans the night after Thanksgiving, while often being guarded by Jones.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Suns vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (29-8) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (25-25) at Smoothie King Center. Phoenix Suns 123, New Orleans Pelicans 110 (Final) Devin Booker after #Suns closed out 3-game road with win at #Pelicans to go 2-1 as they opened with a loss to #Celtics, but check out Chris Paul’s reaction. pic.twitter.com/sIiUVmxe6D – 1:28 AM.
NBA
NBA

