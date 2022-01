Bookmaker Ladbrokes claimed nearly £102 million from the furlough scheme, despite seeing soaring sales in online bets during the pandemic.According to accounts published on Companies House the company made claims of £57.5 million in 2020. A further £44 million was claimed in 2021.Ladbrokes is owned by global betting giant Entain, which enjoyed huge boosts in profits during the Covid-19 crisis as bored households turning to online gambling and casino games during lockdowns.Late last year it was approached for a possible takeover, valuing the business at around £16 billion, although US rival Draftkings ultimately walked away.The company’s betting shops, which...

GAMBLING ・ 3 HOURS AGO