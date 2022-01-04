ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mega Man 5 Letters Location Guide

videochums.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough there were a few items in the previous games, Mega Man 5 has a whole set of them so let's find those letters and unlock Beat. You'll see the letter on your way through the stage. To snag it, quickly tap the jump button right from the ledge when you're...

videochums.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Enthusiast

Mega Man ZX3 was once in development, Inti Creates reveals

Earlier today, Inti Creates held a Japanese holiday livestream, and during the stream, Inti Creates president Takuya Aizu and game designer Yoshihisa Tsuda casually let slip that a Mega Man ZX3 was once in development, going by the codename “ZXC.” As fans know, only two entries in the franchise were ever actually released — Mega Man ZX and Mega Man ZX Advent for Nintendo DS — and they were a Metroidvania-like take on Mega Man that still played in a Mega Man Zero-ish way. But the story evidently doesn’t end there, and at Rockman Corner, Sidier has provided a translation of the relevant stream segment discussing Mega Man ZX3 / ZXC.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Genshin Impact Fatui Cicin Mage Farming Guide: All Locations and Item Drops

Fatui Cicin Mages have been elite enemies part of the land of Teyvat since the beginning of Genshin Impact. These Snezhnaya's Mages control elements with the help of delusions. Once they are defeated, the materials they drop are essential items to level up a great variety of weapons. The following...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

FNAF Security Breach Daycare Generator Locations: Let There Be Light Guide

Daycares are already nightmarish children’s prisons. Throw a bloodthirsty animatronic into the mix and it’s even more horrifying. In Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, you will, unfortunately, need to go into the belly of the beast when trying to grab the security badge. Here’s your guide to all FNAF: Security Breach Daycare Generators locations.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mega Man 5
dexerto.com

Forza Horizon 5 Parking Ticket challenge guide: All bike locations

Forza Horizon 5’s Parking Ticket challenge has proven to be a bit of a nuisance for some players. While knocking over stationary bicycles might not sound that hard, finding them in the first place is where the real difficulty lies. We’ve compiled a list of all the easiest bike locations to access to make things a bit easier on you.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Pokémon Go: Mega Aerodactyl Mega Raid guide

Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Mega Aerodactyl is making its Pokémon Go debut and we have everything you need to know to take on this Mega Raid. Also, be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Fortnite Week 4 Seasonal Quests: Guides, Locations and Solutions

Looking to bag yourself a cool 225,000 XP for the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass? Well, each week you're given the chance to complete seasonal quests and we've got the low down on how to take on this weeks offering. Here's everything you need to know from when the Fortnite...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
videochums.com

NES Super Mario Bros. Games

The NES Super Mario games are an important part of gaming history so if you never played them, give them a go and you'll be impressed. Super Mario Bros. came out 1985, many years before I was born. It might not look impressive on the surface today but remember that there was a video game crash in 1983 for a reason. Specifically, companies were rushing out bad games; most famously, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the Atari 2600 port of Pac-Man, and there was even Chase the Chuck Wagon, a game made by the pet food company Purina. Those games weren't the only ones responsible for the crash but consumers were seeing more bad games than you could imagine.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – All Security Pass Locations | Level 8 Door Guide

Currently in Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach, you can only reach Security Level 8 — even though the map is packed with locked Security Level 10 doors. You can even find a Security Level 12 door. Those doors are a mystery right now, but you can reach a higher security level than the standard maximum by continuing to explore the Mega Pizzaplex. As you progress through the story, you’ll naturally reach Security Level 7 just by completing story missions. But you can continue up the ranks if you choose to stay in the endgame. If you’re curious about the maximum possible Security Level in the game (so far) then this is how you get there.
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Indie Game of the Month Awards December 2021

Another month (and year) just passed us by and quite a few notable indie games released in December so here are the very best. If the concept of skating through large and intricate environments at high speeds while slaying all sorts of nightmarish foes is appealing to you then you have to play Solar Ash. From taking down its giant bosses to discovering fun secrets, it's one rewarding action-packed indie.
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Sword of Elpisia

There's nothing quite like getting my hands on a fresh retro-style RPG and Sword of Elpisia is a pretty nifty one that's full of cuteness. Sword of Elpisia stars a fellow named Aldo who is initially cold and determined and soon into his adventure, he meets a little girl named Alice who's alone and simply wants to lead a regular life. As his trade, Aldo is a repairman but he doesn't fix things around the house; instead, he specializes in Magitools such as weapons known as Magiswords that a mysterious entity is transforming people into. You can probably guess where this is going and you'll be right as Alice is transformed into a Magisword that Aldo wields and enhances in the hopes of transforming her into the legendary Sword of Elpisia. Of course, there are folks who want the Magiswords for nefarious reasons so meeting new enemies and allies is interesting stuff, especially when you ally with a warrior named Ariel who's looking for redemption and a carefree drifter named Nate who is trying to resurrect his lover who's now a Magisword. It's an interesting and diverse cast for sure.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Where to knock down Timber Pines in Fortnite: Locations & guide

Fortnite’s latest Quests ask players to knock down Timber Pines. This challenge is easy in theory, but if you don’t know what you’re looking for it may prove to be difficult. Thankfully, we’ve got everything you need to cross this task off your list. Fortnite Chapter...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

FFXIV Endwalker guide: Treasure map locations in Kumbhiraskin

FFXIV: Endwalker treasure map dungeons arrived with patch 6.05. Endwalker treasure map dungeons reward loot like special minions and materials to make the hottest new glamour items, when diving in with a party. Our FF14 Endwalker treasure map locations guide will show where to find all the Endwalker map locations.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Gaming Chairs for More Immersive Gameplay

Gaming and eSports culture have gained international acclaim over the years thanks to streaming sites like Twitch, and tournaments like the Fortnite Competitive. If you’d like to emulate the pros or create a more immersive gaming experience, the right chair can help. You’ll still need to refine your skills (a lot), and keep up with the latest techniques and strategies, but there’s something to be said about being comfortable while you play. Any distraction, no matter how small, can impact your overall performance by splintering your attention. To help you avoid suffering that terrible fate, we’re reviewing the best gaming chairs that...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy