Mega Man 5 Letters Location Guide

There's nothing quite like getting my hands on a fresh retro-style RPG and Sword of Elpisia is a pretty nifty one that's full of cuteness. Sword of Elpisia stars a fellow named Aldo who is initially cold and determined and soon into his adventure, he meets a little girl named Alice who's alone and simply wants to lead a regular life. As his trade, Aldo is a repairman but he doesn't fix things around the house; instead, he specializes in Magitools such as weapons known as Magiswords that a mysterious entity is transforming people into. You can probably guess where this is going and you'll be right as Alice is transformed into a Magisword that Aldo wields and enhances in the hopes of transforming her into the legendary Sword of Elpisia. Of course, there are folks who want the Magiswords for nefarious reasons so meeting new enemies and allies is interesting stuff, especially when you ally with a warrior named Ariel who's looking for redemption and a carefree drifter named Nate who is trying to resurrect his lover who's now a Magisword. It's an interesting and diverse cast for sure.

