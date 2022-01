It’s not often that you see a kicker get a penalty for starting something with the opponent, but that was the case on Tuesday night. Kansas State kicker Ty Zentner was tagged with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter of the Texas Bowl. Zentner had made an extra point to increase the Wildcats’ lead over LSU to 28-7. Afterwards, he seemed to have some sort of complaint and got into it with LSU defensive lineman Jacobian Guillory.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO