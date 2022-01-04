ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

San Jose faces Detroit on 3-game road skid

 5 days ago

San Jose Sharks (17-15-1, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-15-3, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose visits Detroit looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Red Wings are 11-5-2 at home. Detroit ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led by Lucas Raymond with 0.6.

The Sharks have gone 8-8-0 away from home. San Jose is 16th in the Western Conference with 29.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 30 points, scoring 15 goals and registering 15 assists. Moritz Seider has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 21 total assists and has 34 points. Tomas Hertl has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (covid-19), Robby Fabbri: out (covid-19).

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

