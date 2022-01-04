ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Palm Beach, FL

Great Courses: The Celtic World

village-npb.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the library every week to learn about what it means to be Celtic from past to...

www.village-npb.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
City
North Palm Beach, FL
CNN

Biden rediscovers his fighting spirit as he takes on Trump

(CNN) — In marking the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, President Joe Biden rediscovered the sense of mission and political clarity that had disappeared when his presidency slumped during a cascade of crises in the second half of 2021. Biden's speech Thursday -- from the spot where Donald Trump's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Biden to call out former President Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result. Standing in the Capitol on Thursday,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get Inside#The Twelve#Present Day#Library#Celtic
The Associated Press

Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million, officials said. The Wisconsin Lottery said Thursday the winning ticket in its state was sold at a Citgo convenience store on Packerland Drive in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon. Jackson Pointe Citgo will receive $100,000 for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward, according to Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox News

Kazakhstan unrest leaves dozens dead, police say

Police in Kazakhstan’s largest city said Thursday that 12 officers have been killed in clashes with protesters. One of the police officers was found beheaded. State news channel Khabar-24 cited the city commandant’s office as saying Thursday that another 353 law-enforcement officers were injured. Earlier, police officials said...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy