TechGig daily tech news digest -Wipro is hiring freshers, Malware alert! and many more,- 04 January

president - APAC,. How is the year 2021 for the IT industry? What are some of the biggest revolutions we witnessed?. Consumers and businesses are becoming more aware of the importance of the environmental, social, and governance impact of their actions. For one, implementing ESG initiatives can help businesses ensure cost-efficient operations and guarantee profitability. A study by MSCI Research has shown that companies with high ESG scores experienced lower costs of capital, lower equity costs, and lower debt costs compared to companies with poor ESG scores. Particularly within the data center industry, wastage elimination and energy consumption are top considerations for many businesses to help them achieve significant cost savings. Companies are leveraging innovative systems and software to push boundaries of availability, flexibility, performance, and sustainability of IT Infrastructure. Interventions like Lenovo Neptune™ are leading the revolution from energy-saving concept to performance-enhancing and energy reuse reality. Lenovo reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 92% in FY19/20 and are on our way to meeting the 2030 goal of reducing direct emissions and emissions related to purchased electricity, steam, and cooling by 50%.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO