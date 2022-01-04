Withings Body Scan tracks nerve activity, Afib & segmental body composition

Take your health into your own hands with the Withings Body Scan connected health station. A revolutionary gadget, it can actually record a 6-lead ECG. This means it can assess your nerve activity and heart rhythm. These measurements detect arrhythmias and heart patterns associated with atrial fibrillation. This helps you take proactive control over your health. It does this with its 4 weight sensors and 14 ITO electrodes in the platform and 4 stainless steel electrodes in the handle. Furthermore, it delivers a year-long battery life and has a high-resolution 3.2” LCD color display to show you your stats. Moreover, it can measure segmental body composition, heart rate, and vascular age. Overall, it does more than measure your health vitals—it also gives you access to personal health plans based on behavioral science. So you can not only take control but also improve your future.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO