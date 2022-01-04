ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Withings Body Scan tracks nerve activity, Afib & segmental body composition

By Marko Maslakovic
gadgetsandwearables.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithings has announced a new smart scale at CES 2022 called Body Scan. In addition to standard metrics, the device can assess nerve activity, detect Afib and monitor segmental body composition. The company is one of the best known smart scale manufacturers in the world. In fact Withings is...

gadgetsandwearables.com

