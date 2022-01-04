ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British lender Amigo redeems $248 mln from notes due 2024

Jan 4 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Amigo said on Tuesday it had redeemed early 184.1 million pounds ($247.89 million) of some senior notes due in 2024 as part of a new rescue plan it laid out last month.

The London-listed company said the early redemption will take place on Jan. 15, adding that it currently had unrestricted cash in excess of 280 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7427 pounds) (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

