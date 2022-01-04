Roethlisberger & fans absorb every minute Heinz finale

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Even with the amount of time he took to soak it in and take pictures with family, players, former players and just thank the fans. Ben Roethlisberger may still be figuring out the enormity of what Monday night was to him.

“Just wanted to sit down and take it in,” Roethlisberger said after a 26-14 win in his final game at Heinz Field. “Just try and absorb every minute of this place because it's so special, the fans are so special. I wanted to win this game more than anything for them.”

“Obviously we still have a bigger -- we got another game. There is a slim chance but got to keep fighting. But this game was very special to me.”

It wasn’t just him.

“Just so appreciative of No. 7, appreciate everyone’s efforts,” said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. “It was a total team effort. Tonight, we just pause and we’re appreciative of 7 and his body of work and had the awesome opportunity to kind of share in this moment with him. He shared some words with his teammates, and just a beautiful thing.”

“Wanted to make sure he got the W,” said defensive captain Cam Heyward. “I wanted to make sure my play held up to how I felt about him. A lot of guys felt the same way. He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback and a Pittsburgh Steeler legend. A Ring of Honor guy, he’s going to get every accolade. I feel very fortunate to have played with a lot of Hall of Fame players.”

“That was the most amplified and energized Heinz Field has been since I’ve been here,” said tailback Najee Harris. “It being Ben’s last game, our energy was up. To come out and perform at our highest level was big.”

“Ben was very energized. He told us to go out and play our best. Ben was very emotional. It was his last game. I wouldn’t expect anything less of him.”

“I wanted to give them everything, and I try to do that every week anyway; I think we all do,” Roethlisberger said. “It was such a team performance tonight to watch the defense go out and do what they did, and the special teams. We had guys filling in and playing. JC [Hassenauer] playing center. Just everybody stepped up tonight. I don't know, just means the world to me.”

Roethlisberger waited until this past Thursday to say ‘all signs point to’ this being his last game at Heinz Field. He left little doubt by the way Monday night went, but the team appreciated that game preparation was all about beating the Browns and not about him.

“Ben really did a nice job setting the pace,” Tomlin said. “He was singularly focused. It was business as usual, and so he was easy to follow, and I think everybody got their vibe from him in that way. Obviously, it was an extremely emotional night and all that, but he did a really good job of kind of setting the post for that approach all week.”

“Everything was calm and collected throughout this whole week, throughout the pregame and pretty normal until you walked outside and felt the energy,” said TJ Watt. “Saw all the 7 jerseys, all the 7 signs. It was truly and atmosphere I never felt here before. It was really, really special. The fans made it so amazing for him. I’m very appreciative that they were able to do that for him. It was a special night.”

Roethlisberger said he was at a bit of a loss to describe the fan reaction for him. He said he was born in Ohio, but he lives here and will always be here.

“These fans and this place means so much to me and my family and always will,” Roethlisberger said. “I've always said they're the best fans in all of sports, and I'll stick by that to the day I die. To see all the signs and jerseys and towels, and to hear them cheer for me coming out of the tunnel, all that stuff, I don't know that I'll ever put it into words. I wish I could bottle it and have it forever. But I will in here and in my mind.”

Roethlisberger finished 24 of 46 for 123 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The only stat that mattered Monday night was the team improving to 8-7-1 and guaranteeing he never had a losing season as a starting quarterback.

“We got loyal fans,” Heyward said. “When they get a chance to celebrate a player like that, they cherish it. Quality team win and did it for our quarterback.”

“It’s special,” Watt said. “You pour so much into this. So much goes in behind-the-scenes. It’s not just yourself, it’s your family. When people truly take a moment to acknowledge it and appreciate it like tonight. I don’t think people truly understand how special it was, not just for him, but for us to see how well he was received and treated. Pittsburgh is a really, really special place and tonight was a great night to show that.”

“This place, Heinz Field, is so special to me. You know, just like this city is. Even you guys for the most part. (Smiling.) I'm very thankful and blessed to call this home, so thank you to all the fans and everybody.”

Here were some of Roethlisberger’s records

· 25-2-1 against the Browns-the 4th most wins by any QB against a single opponent

· 35-9 at home against the AFC North

· 164-81-1 as a starting QB, 5th most in NFL history

· 92-31 as a starter at Heinz Field-3rd most in NFL history at one venue

· 236 touchdowns at Heinz Field-4th all-time at one venue

· 32,619 yards at Heinz Field-3rd all-time at a venue