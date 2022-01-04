ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zurich Insurance Group reveals sale

Cover picture for the articleZurich Investments Life S.p.A., an Italian subsidiary of Zurich Insurance Group, is selling its life and pension back book to Portuguese provider GamaLife – Companhia de Seguros de Vida, S.A. George Quinn, the Swiss insurer’s group chief financial officer, stated: “The sale demonstrates our commitment to improve capital...

