Rocket Companies recently announced a series of promotions and leadership changes to further the company’s trajectory of success. Jay Farner, vice chairman and CEO of Rocket Companies and previous CEO of Rocket Mortgage, will assume the title of CEO for Rocket Central (previously Rock Central)— the centralized hub for the Rocket Companies fintech platform. Farner will retain his role at Rocket Companies to continue driving the growth of the entire ecosystem from mortgage and real estate to car sales and personal finance. Angelo Vitale, General Counsel & Secretary of Rocket Companies, who previously held the role of CEO of Rock Central, will now solely focus on his roles as General Counsel and Secretary at Rocket Companies.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO