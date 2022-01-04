ND congressional delegation joins group opposing vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON – Today, Senator Mike Braun, Congressman Rick W. Allen (GA-12), House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (NY-21), House Education and Labor Committee Republican Leader Virginia Foxx (NC-05), and Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (IN-03), led 47 Senators and 136 Representatives in filing an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) in the upcoming case considering the Biden Administration’s top-down Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) requiring private employers with over 100 employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing. The brief argues that Congress did not give OSHA the authority to impose a vaccine mandate and urges SCOTUS to stay the mandate.
