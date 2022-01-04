ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ND congressional delegation joins group opposing vaccine mandate

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Congressman Kelly Armstrong, all R-N.D., joined more than 40 Senate and more than 130 House of Representatives members opposing the Biden administration’s...

