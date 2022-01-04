ND congressional delegation joins group opposing vaccine mandate

Look, I am a million miles away from being a constitutional scholar but I do possess enough skills to comprehend the words in the US Constitution and Declaration of Independence. Although the States’ Constitutions may vary slightly, all of them mirror the US Constitution’s framework. Where I find the most salient realization in our form government, is that our US Constitution was not merely written to establish a form of government with powers to protect the people, conversely, it was written to protect the people from an overreaching form of government.

MINOT, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO