Defeat Does Not Exist: Cobra Kai Creators Plan a Season 6 and Maybe More

 5 days ago

Cobra Kai is one of the biggest hits on Netflix right now. The series which returns us to The Karate Kid franchise blends a heaping pile of nostalgia with corny '80s dialogue and some excellent writing and character development in a show that's firing on all cylinders. The latest season just...

BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Bones' American Idol Exit Confirmed, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end. “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.” Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith. American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO. * Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here. * Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Jeff Garlin will reportedly stay on 'The Goldbergs' through old video footage, despite 'mutual' exit

Jeff Garlin has left “The Goldbergs,” but Murray Goldberg is sticking around. The male lead of the ABC comedy parted ways last week after confirming multiple HR investigations into his on-set behavior, but according to Variety, his character will continue to appear in the rest of the ninth season through off-camera dialogue previously recorded, unused takes and previously shot images, a la Carrie Fisher in “Rise of Skywalker.”
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

George R.R. Martin Says 'Game of Thrones' Prequel is "Dark," "Powerful" and "Visceral"

George R.R. Martin has taken a first look at the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and says fans will definitely not be disappointed. Commenting on the upcoming show over on his own website, the author revealed that he had seen “a rough cut of the first episode” and that “[he] loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral… just the way I like my epic fantasy.” Martin added that while the audience will only have heard of a few of the actors on its cast, “I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling.)”
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 5 and beyond: Does William Zabka know the endgame?

Season 5 is already done with production, and hopefully we’ll be getting a chance to see it at some point this year. While not too much concrete is known about the story just yet, one thing does feel clear: It was not written to be the final season. There is something more to come presumably on the other side, though whether we get it will depend largely on what the folks over at Netflix decide.
TV SERIES
nowdecatur.com

Carrie Underwood Performs In New Season Of ‘Cobra Kai’

Carrie Underwood makes a cameo in the new fourth season of Netflix's Cobra Kai series. She turns up in episode nine, where she performs a song during the 51st annual All-Valley Karate Championship. The song is “The Moment of Truth” from the original Karate Kid soundtrack. Carrie told...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘The Other Two’ Finds Comedy Truth Inside Its Hollywood Mayhem

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Review: ‘Cobra Kai Season 4’

Once again, I have to pinch myself while watching Cobra Kai and say, “this show has no business and shouldn’t be so damn good!!”. A TV show based on The Karate Kid franchise, and in which the protagonist is the “villain” from the original movie should NOT work on any level, but somehow Cobra Kai not only does it, but it does it outstandingly. First appearing on YouTube Red before it was sold off to Netflix, Cobra Kai has delivered season after season of some great storytelling for a franchise that has been going on for the past 37 years.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Cobra Kai Creators Discuss Potential Hilary Swank Appearance

Will Hilary Swank reprise her The Next Karate Kid role in a future Cobra Kai season?. Cobra Kai has brought back pivotal characters from the Karate Kid film franchise to help continue the story of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Throughout the four seasons of the show released so far, we saw the return of John Kreese, Terry Silver, Ali Mills, Chozen, and several others make an appearance, and now, fans are wondering when the Next Karate Kid will make her debut in the sequel series.
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

The creator of ‘Cobra Kai’ really wants to use this AC/DC song in the show

Netflix may be a streaming juggernaut, but apparently even their budget doesn’t stretch enough to be able to afford the rights to an AC/DC song. The creator of Cobra Kai has admitted that they had ‘Thunderstuck’ by AC/DC in mind for a montage scene in season 4 four of the show. However, the rights would have cost too much.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Kung Fu Casts Trio, Alison Roman Cooking Show and More

Kung Fu is adding three new recurring players for Season 2, including The Leftovers alumna Annie Q. as Juliette Tan, the clever and conniving daughter of powerful business mogul Russell Tan, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Vanessa Rao has joined the cast as Nicky’s enigmatic cousin, Mia, whose hybrid bloodline — she’s the daughter of a Guardian and a Warrior — is a key piece of Russell Tan’s villainous plan. Meanwhile, JB Tadena (Naruto: Climbing Silver, SEAL Team) will play Sebastian, Harmony Dumplings’ charming new chef, who will turn the newly single Ryan’s head. Kung Fu Season 2 premieres Wednesday, March...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Star Trek’ Pulled Off One of Its More Disturbing Episodes

Star Trek has spent nearly six decades building science fiction stories on the backs of contemporary issues. From racism to eugenics, the Final Frontier has found significant success threading its space-based adventures and action around socially relevant themes. But rarely has it tackled a subject as dark as terrorism, and with such unflinching conviction, like it did with the underrated Deep Space Nine episode, “The Darkness and the Light.” The episode debuted 25 years ago this week. Written by Ronald D. Moore (based on a story and pitch by future Hannibal showrunner Bryan Fuller), “Darkness and the Light” explores the past...
TV SERIES

