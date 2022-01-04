ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Young scores NBA season-best 56 points; Blazers beat Hawks

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland's Anfernee Simons played through his grief over...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Receives Interest From New Team With Young Roster

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are still working out their impending divorce. When the season first started, the Simmons drama was at an all-time high, although since that time, things have certainly subsided into something a lot more manageable. Now, the Sixers are simply looking for ways to win without Simmons in the lineup, as the team struggles to find some real consistency despite the best efforts of big man Joel Embiid.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Anfernee Simons
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Ore#Ap#The Trail Blazers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Indy100

LeBron James wants NBA commentator fired for saying player ‘pulled trigger’ like killer dad

LeBron James is calling for an NBA commenter to be fired over remarks made about Houston Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr pulling “that trigger” - because Porter’s father was jailed for shooting someone, and later killed by a gun.On Wednesday night, Porter Jr led the Rockets to victory, but as this was happening, Washington Wizards announcer Glenn Consor made the comment that he later insisted was an error.“You’ve got to give credit. Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time,” Consor said on the NBC Sports Washington game broadcast, over footage of a...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy