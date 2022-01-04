ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POND mobile Partners with Kaymera Technologies

By MTS Staff Writer
Cover picture for the articleThe partnership combines domestic and international mobile security with communications freedom. POND mobile, the world’s first global mobile operator, announces its new partnership with Kaymera Technologies. Kaymera specializes in military-grade mobile security and secure communications solutions to protect its clients’ business interests. The company offers protection against all mobile threats including...

