Digitl Inc. Announces New Advertising Service for Measurable Benefits in the Accelerating Space of the Metaverse

By MTS Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccessful e-commerce ad agency increases its clients’ revenue through unique, targeted ads on Instagram, TikTok, Spotify and, now, the Metaverse. Digitl Inc., Canada’s leading e-commerce advertising agency, announced it is offering expert service to companies that are expanding advertising from traditional resources to where consumers’ attention has shifted – digital platforms...

Related
martechseries.com

LogMeIn Announces CEO Transition

Mike Kohlsdorf appointed as CEO to drive next phase of growth. LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based solutions such as LastPass, GoToConnect, GoToMeeting and Rescue, announced that Mike Kohlsdorf will join the company as CEO, succeeding Bill Wagner, who decided to step down after nine years with the organization. Under Wagner’s leadership, LogMeIn expanded to become one of the top 10 largest scale SaaS companies and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement. Wagner will support Kohlsdorf in an advisory capacity through the end of the month to ensure a smooth leadership transition.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Meet a Company Operating at the Crossroads Between Gaming and NFTs

This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Almost every year, innovative practices revitalize the public’s interest in technology or activity considered commonplace. Electric vehicles, for example, flipped the historically gas-powered automotive industry on its...
HOBBIES
martechseries.com

Wondershare Updates PDFelement for Mobile with New Conversion Features

PDFelement version update brings PDF conversion and other capabilities to iOS devices. Wondershare Technology has announced extensive file conversion and other feature additions as it rolls out PDFelement for iOS Version 2. The new iteration introduces several useful features such as PDF conversion, scan to editable PDF, customizable signatures, and more, along with a revisited UI and enhanced speed for a superior user experience.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

iProov Announces $70M Investment from Sumeru Equity Partners

Silicon Valley growth fund provides leader in online biometric face authentication with fuel for rapid growth as demand accelerates. iProov, the world leader in online biometric face authentication, announced a $70 million (USD) growth investment from Sumeru Equity Partners (“Sumeru”). Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Mark Kilens,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Upwork Welcomes Melissa Waters as Chief Marketing Officer

With more than a decade of experience building world-class brands for hyper-growth companies, Waters’ appointment will help Upwork capitalize on its $1.3 trillion total addressable market opportunity. Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today announced that Melissa Waters has joined the company as its chief marketing officer.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

LucidLink Adds Key Executives to Accelerate Productivity and Collaboration for Remote Content Creators

Storage, enterprise, and cloud technology veterans Umesh Maheshwari, Joel Davis, and Adam Kranitz join the company’s executive team. LucidLink, an innovative SaaS solution delivering high-performance remote collaboration to the world’s largest brands and creative professionals, today announced several key leadership appointments of storage and enterprise technology executives to support the company’s growth. Umesh Maheshwari has been named chief scientist, Joel Davis as vice president of global sales, and Adam Kranitz joins the company as vice president of marketing.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sensibill Reaches Significant Client and Company Milestones in 2021

Sensibill, the only customer data platform designed specifically for the financial services industry, today shared highlights from 2021, including notable client wins, technology innovation, and strategic additions to the leadership team. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Victor Potrel, VP of Platform Partnerships at TheSoul Publishing. .@getsensibill celebrates major company...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Parks Associates: 70% of US Broadband Households own at Least One Streaming Video Product Connected to the Internet

New whitepaper explores exponential growth in streaming video adoption and increasing consumption of OTT video services. Research from Parks Associates‘ new whitepaper, Reaching Today’s Video Audiences: Platform Diversity and ROI, reports that nearly 70% of US broadband households own at least one streaming video product that is connected to the internet. The whitepaper, developed in partnership with Bitmovin, the Emmy Award-winning world leader in digital video technology, examines the increasing variety of device platforms consumers use both in and outside the home to view video content. It also discusses the potential tradeoffs, complexities, and ROI challenges presented when attempting to deploy broad platform support.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Prisma Campaigns Announces New Relationship With Sunmark Credit Union

Prisma Campaigns has announced that it is working with Sunmark Credit Union to deliver a personalized digital experience to its members. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Deepak Anchala, Founder and CEO at Slintel. Prisma Campaigns, CUNA Strategic Services’ preferred solution for marketing automation, paired up with Sunmark Credit Union...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Convergeone Acquires Integration Partners Corporation, Expanding Presence in New England and Midwest

ConvergeOne, a customer centric, services-led cloud technology solution provider, announced that it has acquired Integration Partners Corporation, an award-winning team that designs and implements collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Ryanne Laredo, Chief Customer Officer at Smartly.io. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Integration Partners specializes in...
LEXINGTON, MA
martechseries.com

Fuze Releases Platform Updates to Strengthen Evolving Hybrid Worker Needs

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced platform updates built to deliver enhanced communication and collaboration, as well as streamlined workflows for Fuze users and administrators in the expanding hybrid workforce. These upgrades include new Fuze Contact Center features, as well as updates to Fuze’s Microsoft Teams integration, Fuze’s Call Flow Manager, and emergency services for workers.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

WebJaguar Joins QAD to Exhibit at PPAI EXPO 2022

Leading digital commerce platform to showcase its robust solution of over 100 features and tools. WebJaguar, an industry-leading provider of digital commerce solutions is to exhibit at PPAI Expo on January 10-13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. WebJaguar is a division of QAD Inc. Marketing Technology News: Aussie Metaverse Start-up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
martechseries.com

MetaFD: The World’s First By-Invitation-Only Staking-As-A-Service (STaaS) Platform

MetaFD is the world’s first by-invitation-only STaaS (Staking-As-A-Service) that allows token holders to create sustainable earnings through stable staking and social sharing. MetaFD makes it possible for crypto investors to create sustainable earnings between 39% to 60% per year through stable staking and earn up to 20% profit sharing...
MARKETS
Deadline

Cinedigm Acquires Digital Media Rights, A Specialist In Asian Streaming Fare, Social Curation And Digital Advertising

Cinedigm, which has been steadily expanding its streaming portfolio in recent years, is adding 10 new channels, 7,500 titles and entering the ad network business by acquiring Digital Media Rights. Founded by Michael Hong and David Chu, DMR is a distributor, channel and ad network operator and social video curator. The privately held company is understood to be profitable, with more than $10 million a year in revenue, according to a person familiar with its books. Financial terms were not specified in the announcement of the deal, but a source pegged it in the $20 million to $25 million range. After the transaction,...
BUSINESS
Forbes

How Independent Measurement Can Rescue The Ailing Advertising Industry

CTO and Co-Founder at Measured, helping brands grow by informing cross-channel media investment decisions with incrementality measurement. Built upon an increasingly complex digital landscape with a history of fierce competition, the advertising ecosystem has long been plagued by a lack of transparency and wavering trust between the brands, platforms and vendors operating within the $600-plus billion global market. Events of the past few years have prompted a massive upheaval and sweeping changes across the industry, leading some close to the chaos to fear paid media’s fragile framework is on the brink of collapse.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Informatica Receives Strong Vendor Rating for Strategy, Products, Technology & Methodology from Gartner

Informatica also Receives Overall Positive Rating as a Leader in Enterprise Cloud Data Management. Informatica , an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that it has received a Strong rating in three categories in the 2021 Gartner® Vendor Rating report1. Informatica maintained a Strong rating for Strategy and Products categories and increased its rating in the Technology/Methodology category from Positive to the highest level, Strong. The company also received Positive ratings for its Support/Account Management, Pricing Structure, and Corporate Viability.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Panaya appoints Avi Rosenfeld as General Manager for ForeSight, Panaya’s Change Intelligence platform for Salesforce

Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence for SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce today announced the appointment of Avi Rosenfeld as General Manager (GM) for ForeSight line of business, Panaya’s solution for the Salesforce domain. Avi will join the company’s Executive Leadership team and report to David Binny, Panaya’s CEO.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Shindig is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Real Networking Through Ad-Hoc, Flexible Discussions With Its Shindig Virtual Events Platform

The Shindig Virtual Events Platform enables people to navigate conversations, scan the room, find people of interest easily, and seize the moment to make a connection. Based on its recent analysis of the global virtual events market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Shindig with the 2021 Global Virtual Events New Product Innovation Award. The company’s virtual events platform allows hosts and attendees to conduct ad-hoc, flexible discussions that users can create themselves with whom they want at will. Shindig’s “work the room” networking functionality enables event participants to launch natural conversations with the specific individuals they want to network with and seamlessly add others to these conversations. The Virtual Backstage feature enables admins to prepare speakers and check their audio and video before bringing them onto the stage, averting all the “can you hear me?” moments that mar other virtual event productions. It also enables hosts to open the floor like a town hall and accept questions or contributions from any audience participants of up to several thousand on a first-come-first-serve basis.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

ScreenMeet Joins Talkdesk AppConnect Marketplace

ScreenMeet today announced the launch of ScreenMeet Live on Talkdesk® AppConnect™, enabling businesses to seamlessly combine ScreenMeet Live video and screen sharing with their existing Talkdesk CX Cloud solution. Talkdesk AppConnect is an industry-leading customer experience solutions marketplace featuring a broad range of advanced applications, devices, services, and...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Nuance Earns Top Spot in Opus Research 2022 Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Report

Nuance named as market leader with Nuance Gatekeeper accurately authenticating voiceprints faster than any other vendor. Nuance® Communications, Inc. today announced it was named the market Leader in Opus Research’s 2022 Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Report.1 Nuance Gatekeeper, a cloud–native biometric security solution that authenticates legitimate persons and detects fraudsters wherever and however they engage with brands, was recognized for its product completeness and flexibility, ranked highest among the 21 vendors evaluated in the report.
TECHNOLOGY

