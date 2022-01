From left to right: Melissa Agudelo, Phil Anderson SR Software Developer, Jorge Tenorio SR VP, Julian Valentine Sr VP Digital Marketing. Technology has solidified its position as one of the most crucial aspects of modern society, and this opinion is only growing. Everything is dependent on technology, and no one understands this more than organizations and businesses living beyond 2020. A hodgepodge of ex Google and Bing developers launched Portland Software Developers in 1992 due to the immense need of Entrepreneurs and business executives looking for professional software developers to help them increase sales and grow brands in a variety of areas, from e-commerce to apps.

