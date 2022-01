(TECHNOLOGY) In order to improve video quality and accessibility, Headroom uses AI to follow gestures and create transcripts for one-click notes. The worldwide pandemic has affected many things, chief among them, the way we work, hang out, and attend school. With many people having to shift over to online hangouts, online school, and working from home, video conferencing software is more popular than ever. With video conferencing becoming a 5.77 billion market in 2020, and a 6.28 billion market in 2021 with those numbers only expected to rise in the coming years, it was about time for a company to create innovations in the video conferencing field. That’s where Headroom comes in.

