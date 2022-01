The Dell XPS 13 is often considered to be the best Windows laptop on the market, thanks to its sleek design, great performance, and extremely portable build. Now, however, Dell is taking that already-sleek design and making it even sleeker. The Dell XPS 13 Plus represents Dell’s vision for the future of laptop design, and it could well be the laptop to beat in 2022. Dell XPS 13 Plus design The first thing you’ll notice about the XPS 13 Plus is the completely flat keyboard. Based on a short amount of time typing on the laptop, keys seem relatively well-spaced and comfortable...

