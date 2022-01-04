ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberdrola extends deadline on $8 billion PNM Resources deal to 2023

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago
MADRID (Reuters) - Iberdrola’s U.S. unit Avangrid has agreed to extend the deadline to close an $8 billion planned takeover of rival PNM Resources to April 20, 2023, after a New Mexico regulator blocked the deal last month, the Spanish company said on Tuesday in a filing to the local stock market regulator.

The deal could be extended three months further if both parties agree, Iberdrola said.

Avangrid and PNM Resources on Monday filed an appeal to the New Mexican Supreme Court against a December decision by the New Mexico’s utility regulator NMRC to stop the takeover, Iberdrola said.

The regulator in New Mexico rejected Avangrid’s proposed $8 billion acquisition of PNM Resources a month ago, saying the deal’s risks outweighed its promised benefits to state ratepayers.

Reuters

Brazilian brokerage XP to buy Banco Modal

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian brokerage XP Inc said on Friday it would buy up to 100% stake in investment platform Banco Modal S.A.. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Billionaire Branson to launch European SPAC in Amsterdam - Sky News

(Reuters) - Billionaire businessman Richard Branson is set to launch his first-ever European blank-check company on the Amsterdam stock exchange in the coming months, Sky News reported on Friday. The tycoon is looking to list the new special acquisition company (SPAC) on the Euronext stock exchange in Amsterdam instead of...
BUSINESS
