Snoop Dogg bailed on Patriots Super Bowl party after Giants ruined perfect 2007 season

By Tribune News Service
Pioneer Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants robbed the 2007 Patriots of a Super Bowl, a perfect season … and a private appearance from Snoop Dogg. The Doggfather revealed on ESPN’s Monday Night Football Manningcast that New England owner Robert Kraft had contracted the rapper to perform at the Patriots’ postgame party after Super Bowl XLII...

